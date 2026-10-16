What to watch: 'Street Fighter', ‘Love of your Life’ and more

'Street Fighter' is back in the ring, a romantic drama starring Margaret Qualley, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published16 Oct 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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A still from 'Street Fighter'.
A still from 'Street Fighter'.

Street Fighter

The classic arcade game gets a gaudy, wild-looking reboot. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, with a truly eclectic ensemble of Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, 50 Cent and Jason Momoa. (In theatres)

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A still from 'Love of your Life'.

Love of your Life

This romantic drama set in the US, Lisbon and Luxembourg stars Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Gabriel Basso. Directed by Rachel Morrison. (Amazon Prime)

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A still from 'Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One'.

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One

This 1971 experimental film is a metatextual wonder, in which a film crew shooting a scene is documented by another film crew. Written, directed and edited by William Greaves. (MUBI)

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A still from 'Disclosure Day'.

Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is a whistleblower film and a paranoid thriller. Amid a vague global war, cybersecurity specialist Daniel (Josh O’Connor) is on the run with stolen information about extraterrestrial life on earth. He’ll eventually team up with meteorologist Morgan (Emily Blunt) to expose a vast conspiracy. Disclosure Day taps into a quintessential American worry, one that's shadowed the public consciousness since Watergate, that there are matters of great import deliberately being suppressed. (JioHotstar)

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A still from 'Prahaar'.

Prahaar

Avinash Arun’s Hindi drama looks at the life and career of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who appeared in landmark cases like the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Starring Rajkummar Rao along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. (In theatres)

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Yami Gautam in 'Nayyi Navelli'.

Nayyi Navelli

Yami Gautam gets in on the horror-comedy boom with this Hindi film by director Balaji Mohan (Maari), who’s worked previously in Tamil cinema. Produced by Aanand L. Rai and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, from a story by Himanshu Sharma. (In theatres)

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HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch: 'Street Fighter', ‘Love of your Life’ and more
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