‘Street Fighter’ review: An eccentric, underdeveloped action film

The casting is an attraction in itself, bringing together screen stars, professional wrestlers, martial artists, comedians and musicians. Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Cody Rhodes is Guile, Roman Reigns takes on Akuma, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson plays Balrog, and Vidyut Jammwal appears as Dhalsim. The ensemble also includes Olivier Richters as Zangief and Orville Peck as Vega. Comedians Andrew Schulz and Eric André bring welcome comic energy as Ken’s manager Dan Hibiki and tournament announcer Don Sauvage, respectively. The casting often seems designed around the performers’ personas and physical attributes as much as their acting range. Jammwal’s Dhalsim, the Indian yogi-warrior, has a peculiar, wriggling movement that gives the character an unusual physicality, while the actor’s martial-arts training lends these movements conviction.