‘Street Fighter’ review: An eccentric, underdeveloped action film

Translating a video game into a feature film requires more than recreating its characters and signature moves. In Street Fighter, the appeal of the arcade game lies in its colourful fighters, distinctive techniques and the immediacy of one-on-one combat. A film, however, needs to give these characters a reason to occupy the same space beyond the prospect of a fight. The latest adaptation of Capcom’s video-game franchise understands the spectacle better than the storytelling.
Translating a video game into a feature film requires more than recreating its characters and signature moves. In Street Fighter, the appeal of the arcade game lies in its colourful fighters, distinctive techniques and the immediacy of one-on-one combat. A film, however, needs to give these characters a reason to occupy the same space beyond the prospect of a fight. The latest adaptation of Capcom’s video-game franchise understands the spectacle better than the storytelling.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, this is the third live-action feature film based on Capcom’s video-game series, which began in 1987 and became a landmark in the fighting-game genre with Street Fighter II in 1991. Sakurai’s film draws on this legacy, though familiarity with the game does not necessarily translate into an interest in the lives of its characters.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, this is the third live-action feature film based on Capcom’s video-game series, which began in 1987 and became a landmark in the fighting-game genre with Street Fighter II in 1991. Sakurai’s film draws on this legacy, though familiarity with the game does not necessarily translate into an interest in the lives of its characters.
Set in 1993, the story brings childhood friends and fellow martial artists Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) back together after years of estrangement. Chun-Li (Callina Liang), an Interpol agent with her own vendetta, recruits them into the World Warrior Tournament, where a larger conspiracy involving the villainous M. Bison (David Dastmalchian) unfolds. The history between Ryu and Ken offers an opportunity to explore friendship and rivalry, but their relationship remains largely a device for moving the plot towards its next confrontation.
Centineo leans into Ken’s vanity and showmanship, making him a more immediately engaging presence. Koji is less persuasive in the dramatic stretches, although he makes a stronger impression in the action sequences. Liang gives Chun-Li the necessary resolve, while Dastmalchian plays Bison with theatrical menace. The performances are generally adequate, but the characters are too thinly developed to leave a lasting impression.
The casting is an attraction in itself, bringing together screen stars, professional wrestlers, martial artists, comedians and musicians. Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Cody Rhodes is Guile, Roman Reigns takes on Akuma, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson plays Balrog, and Vidyut Jammwal appears as Dhalsim. The ensemble also includes Olivier Richters as Zangief and Orville Peck as Vega. Comedians Andrew Schulz and Eric André bring welcome comic energy as Ken’s manager Dan Hibiki and tournament announcer Don Sauvage, respectively. The casting often seems designed around the performers’ personas and physical attributes as much as their acting range. Jammwal’s Dhalsim, the Indian yogi-warrior, has a peculiar, wriggling movement that gives the character an unusual physicality, while the actor’s martial-arts training lends these movements conviction.
The film is at its most enjoyable when it embraces its camp sensibility. The women in Bison’s orbit are particularly entertaining, their exaggerated mannerisms and deadpan delivery providing some of the funniest moments. Dan and Ken also have some fun exchanges. Sakurai, whose background includes comedy, appears most interested in preserving the game’s eccentricity, and this is a sensible choice.
The fight sequences are where the film delivers most convincingly. The choreography translates the game’s stylised combat into physical encounters, while animated sequences punctuate the live action, filling in backstories and reinforcing the film’s comic-book aesthetic. The transitions are not always seamless, but the action retains the exaggerated visual language of the source material.
The soundtrack adds to the film’s 1990s nostalgia, with songs such as ‘What’s Up?’, ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ and ‘It’s Raining Men’. The choices are playful and in keeping with a film that treats its period setting as an opportunity for excess rather than historical authenticity. At times, though, the songs feel a little too obviously chosen to get a reaction from the audience.
Recent video-game adaptations, from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to A Minecraft Movie, have demonstrated the appeal of seeing familiar gaming worlds recreated on screen. Street Fighter takes a more physical, action-led approach, but shares their reliance on recognisable characters and references. Its affection for the source material is evident; the problem is that recognition alone cannot sustain a story.
The ending points towards a sequel, but the film has done little to make us invested in what comes next. Ryu and Ken’s relationship remains underdeveloped. Street Fighter delivers well-staged combat and offbeat humour, particularly when it stops taking itself seriously. For all its energy and eccentricity, the film is better at recreating the experience of watching a game than at making a case for its characters.
‘Street Fighter’ is in theatres.
Udita Jhunjhunwala writes about cinema, art and contemporary culture.