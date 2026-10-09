How Mumbai and its people shaped Sudhir Patwardhan

The earliest goes back to the days when Patwardhan was a student in Pune, discovering Marxist and existentialist writers for the first time, interacting with peers from diverse backgrounds at his hostel, and slowly becoming aware of the labour movements brewing in Maharashtra in the 1970s. The most recent works are from the start of the millennium. By this time, Patwardhan’s reputation as one of India’s finest contemporary artists had been established beyond doubt. He had also begun to take photographs of people and places, to use them as aids to memory for the paintings he would make later, rather than relying solely on his sketchbooks as he did well into the 1990s.