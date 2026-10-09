How Mumbai and its people shaped Sudhir Patwardhan

In 1973, when Sudhir Patwardhan moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) from Pune as a 24-year-old medical doctor fresh out of college, he had his eyes trained on a long-cherished goal. It wasn’t the promise of a thriving career in medicine that brought him to the big city. “I came to Bombay because I wanted to follow art,” says the 77-year-old artist, when we meet in Delhi on a September afternoon. “That was not going to happen in Pune.”
In 1973, when Sudhir Patwardhan moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) from Pune as a 24-year-old medical doctor fresh out of college, he had his eyes trained on a long-cherished goal. It wasn’t the promise of a thriving career in medicine that brought him to the big city. “I came to Bombay because I wanted to follow art,” says the 77-year-old artist, when we meet in Delhi on a September afternoon. “That was not going to happen in Pune.”
It is the eve of the opening of a major solo by Patwardhan at Vadehra Art Gallery. In Another Mode, curated by art historian R. Siva Kumar, features more than 250 sketches and drawings, made between 1970 and 2000. Executed with pencil, pen and ink, charcoal, oil pastel and other media, most of the works have not been shown publicly before.
It is the eve of the opening of a major solo by Patwardhan at Vadehra Art Gallery. In Another Mode, curated by art historian R. Siva Kumar, features more than 250 sketches and drawings, made between 1970 and 2000. Executed with pencil, pen and ink, charcoal, oil pastel and other media, most of the works have not been shown publicly before.
The earliest goes back to the days when Patwardhan was a student in Pune, discovering Marxist and existentialist writers for the first time, interacting with peers from diverse backgrounds at his hostel, and slowly becoming aware of the labour movements brewing in Maharashtra in the 1970s. The most recent works are from the start of the millennium. By this time, Patwardhan’s reputation as one of India’s finest contemporary artists had been established beyond doubt. He had also begun to take photographs of people and places, to use them as aids to memory for the paintings he would make later, rather than relying solely on his sketchbooks as he did well into the 1990s.
Between these three decades, not only did Patwardhan repeatedly reinvent his visual language, but he also became one of the sharpest chroniclers of the changing contours of his adopted city, and of India’s political landscape as a whole.
Healer, observer
Born in 1949, Patwardhan was interested in art from an early age. “When I was in school, I used to go to the railway station and bus stops to make sketches of people,” he says. “That was the beginning of it.”
In his youth, he became aware of Sir J.J. School of Art in Bombay, a hub for modernist and experimental art in the 1970s, with an august alumnus that included Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009), Akbar Padamsee (1928-2020), S.H. Raza (1922-2016) and Nalini Malani (born 1946). Once he was done with medical school, Patwardhan decided to find a job in the metropolis to be close to this epicentre of art. As luck would have it, it didn’t take him long to find his footing.
Early on, eminent writer and art critic Dnyaneshwar Nadkarni urged Patwardhan to meet Gieve Patel (1940-2023), a cultural polymath, who was also a doctor-artist. The latter liked his work and the two became fast friends. It was Patel who introduced Patwardhan to the who’s who of the Bombay art world.
Although he didn’t come from an academic background, the young man made a mark. His interest in figuration and narrative painting made the J.J. School illuminati put him down as a “Baroda School” painter, like Bhupen Khakhar or Gulammohammed Sheikh. It was a time, Patwardhan recalls, when figurative painting was seen as just a “phase” towards making abstract art, which was considered the more superior form. At M.S. University in Baroda (now Vadodara), doyens like K.G. Subramanyan and Jeram Patel were at loggerheads over the relative merits of the forms in the 1950s and 1960s. The debates were still raging in the 1970s.
In 1974, just a year after his arrival in the city, Patwardhan showed his work at Bombay Art Society’s annual group exhibition. In 1979, he had his first solo at Delhi’s Art Heritage Gallery, founded by the iconic theatre artist, Ebrahim Alkazi. His double life as a radiologist continued all along.
For a while Patwardhan lived in Girgaon, which meant an hour-long commute to work every day. But he was not one to let all those hours go to waste.
“As I travelled by the local trains, I would look at people around me and either draw them in a notebook or remember their faces and sketch them at home,” he says. Eventually, he moved to Thane to be closer to work (where he still lives), then took up full-time painting after he retired in 2005.
“It wasn’t as though I didn’t give enough time to painting while I was working,” Patwardhan says. “I painted for 4-5 hours every day.” Effectively, it meant working at two jobs, but he would not have had it any other way. He still paints daily. “That’s the one thing I believe in. Probably, it is my way of reacting against the J.J. School ideology that artists should wait for inspiration to strike,” he says.
In retrospect, Patwardhan’s medical training and practice stood him in good stead. “Being a doctor had a big influence on my art,” he says. “I met patients every day, talked to them, listened to their problems.” This daily practice of empathy and attention shaped the way he looked at people—each patient he met was an individual, living within a specific context—and the world around him. These interactions trained him to cultivate the perspective of “an involved person,” not just of an impersonal observer.
A memorable pencil drawing on display, of a medical professional administering an injection, made with tender lines, exemplifies his clinical yet concerned gaze on the human body as a subject.
In most of Patwardhan’s sketches from the 1970s and 1980s, the viewer notices his attention to detail—be it in the close-up of the faces or the zoomed-out compositions. The portraits, especially the ones of his wife Shanta, are drawn realistically, with academic rigour. Some of the landscapes are scrupulously plotted along grids, each object and body in the frame drawn to scale.
“One has always felt that one needs to do the body right,” Patwardhan says. In his youth, he attended evening art classes, learning techniques of portraiture and landscape painting. Some of the exercises required him to observe a face, remember it, then reproduce it at home from memory. Figurative art wasn’t just about skill and dexterity—it demanded imagination, empathy, and vulnerability.
“The first time I realised I had a subject while travelling by train was when I saw a worker sitting in front of me,” Patwardhan recalls. “I began sketching him, trying to imagine from his face, the way he was sitting, all the physical and mental tensions he was feeling.” It proved to be an intense and eye-opening experience. “As you sketch, you try to imagine these tensions in your own body,” he says. “Soon, you don’t know if you are trying to understand how the person is feeling or projecting your own feelings on them. At some point, you realise that over-projection will distort the person.”
As a painter deeply influenced by Marxist thought, Patwardhan still grapples with the problem of representation. “You can’t get away from the fact that you paint what you feel,” he says. “Real empathy comes through when you are able to allow the person their autonomy.” Great works of art, from Renaissance paintings to Chola sculptures, come closest to striking a balance between stylization and realism, he adds. His relentless pursuit of this ideal is palpable from the many drawings in which motifs, faces and bodies are drawn, returned to, filed away as future reference (the sketches leading to The Riot, a stunning painting made in 1997-98, for instance), or simply left behind.
Ways of Seeing
“When you paint, you already have a sense that the work will be viewed at an exhibition at some point,” says Siva Kumar, explaining the significance of the show. “But when you sketch, you don’t have a very firm purpose. So in a way, every drawing here is the artist allowing you to peek over his shoulder while at work.”
That Patwardhan and his curator go back decades reflects in the detailed and astute analysis of the work that the latter has made in a long catalogue essay for the exhibition. Apart from placing the act of drawing in an art-historical context, Siva Kumar explores the subtle changes that Patwardhan’s style has undergone over the decades. An obvious one is his shift from painting portraits and single figures to crowded scenes and cityscapes as he moves from the 1970s into the 1980s.
“Once you start noticing these changes, you wonder why did he do it? How is he looking at the world around him?” Siva Kumar says. “It’s not that the artist is totally unaware of what he is doing, but his awareness is mostly about the present.” The curator, in contrast, has the advantage of looking back at a long career, connecting the dots, and helping the viewer see “the logic behind the changes little more clearly.”
The evolution of Patwardhan’s subjects, from the singular figure and close-ups to large panoramas, was partly the result of the waning of socialism in the 1980s, ending with the collapse of the Soviet Union. These political changes, along with the mill workers’ strike in the 1980s and its sorry end, filled him with a sense of hopelessness. There was also the rude shock of seeing Bombay, a city that once teemed with life and warmth, turn into Mumbai, a 21st-century megalopolis that erected walls between the rich and poor.
“In the 1970s, Bombay was very much a working-class city. Walking into (the now elite) parts like Peddar Road, Lower Parel and Elphinstone, you could feel that the city was one,” Patwardhan says. “Over the years, all that began to change.” As gated apartment complexes came up, the city lost its openness. “With all the construction and development happening everywhere, it doesn’t feel like home anymore,” he says.
In his previous show, Cities: Built and Broken, at Vadehra Art Gallery in Delhi in February 2025, the artist had painted the mutilation and modernisation of Mumbai through a series of vivid street scenes. Rows of impassive faces, stricken with exhaustion, walk along his canvases, as the pavements and roads around them are dug up by machines and construction workers. “I made these paintings out of a certain anger,” Patwardhan says. “What are you doing to my city? I wanted to say.”
As the viewer looks at his drawings and sketches in the current exhibition, they can recover at least a slice of the city that was once deeply loved, values that were lived and fought for, and a world that had not succumbed to cynicism entirely.
At Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi, till 23 October.