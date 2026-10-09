How Mumbai and its people shaped Sudhir Patwardhan

In 1973, when Sudhir Patwardhan moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) from Pune as a 24-year-old medical doctor fresh out of college, he had his eyes trained on a long-cherished goal. It wasn’t the promise of a thriving career in medicine that brought him to the big city. “I came to Bombay because I wanted to follow art,” says the 77-year-old artist, when we meet in Delhi on a September afternoon. “That was not going to happen in Pune.”