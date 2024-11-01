“Apart from Elwin’s legacy, I looked at the work of anthropologists like Maurice Vidal Portman and Horace Man, both of whom were controversial for their own reasons," Saraf says. “I referred to the work of Christian organizations like All Nations International and Joshua Project as well, especially their focus on the 10/40 corridor." Also known as The Resistant Belt, this modest stretch of land—covering parts of North Africa, Asia and the Middle East—has historically resisted attempts at conversion. To this day, this stubbornly unconquerable area remains the height of aspiration for missionaries like Li, who put themselves through a gruelling regime of physical and psychological training to take the message of Jesus to these heathen lands.