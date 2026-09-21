The world champion Indians you’ve probably never heard of

A world champion from Haryana, an exponent of javelin throw in his prime years who has revolutionised the discipline in India. If you’re thinking Neeraj Chopra, you’re not entirely wrong. But what if there’s another athlete who fits the bill and—surprise, surprise—is more decorated than Chopra?
Sumit Antil’s rise has been spectacular and in tandem with Chopra’s over the last few years. Consecutive gold medals at the Paralympics (2024 and 2020) and the reigning world champion in the javelin F64 event, which he’s won thrice so far. In May, he rewrote his own world record in Bengaluru; in fact, he’s done it on over 10 occasions now.
Take some time to reflect on it, the domination of an athlete who is often left to compete against himself. And who is relentless in his pursuit to raise the bar each time he steps out on the field.
Antil and Chopra are both 28 years old and gold medal prospects at the Para Asian and Asian Games, respectively, in September-October. And yet, there’s a certain disparity in the way the two are known—one a household name, the other not quite. India’s Paralympic Revolution by Boria Majumdar, Trisha Ghosal and Rohan Chowdhury is a timely reminder on why athletes like Antil deserve to be celebrated as well.
The numbers present a clear picture. Over the last three editions, Indian athletes have picked up 15 medals at the Olympics and 52 medals at the Paralympics. Chopra and Abhinav Bindra are the only two individual Olympic gold medallists (eight were won by the men’s hockey team). The Paralympians have won 15 individual gold medals since Muralikant Petkar’s first in 1972. At the Paris Paralympics in 2024, India placed 18th in the overall tally with 29 medals, their most successful campaign till date.
Rapid change
It wasn’t always this way. In the past, para athletes were often left to fend for themselves. For instance, Devendra Jhajharia had to sponsor his trip to compete at the Athens Paralympic Games in 2004; he returned with gold in spite of the meagre resources at his disposal. It was only then that the government recognised the Paralympic Committee of India. For long, these athletes were invisible to the rest of the world, immersed in their routine and striving for excellence, never short on talent or belief.
Things have rapidly changed over the last few years, whether it’s their inclusion as part of the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme or through private funding. Once access to gear and training was on par with the demands of a professional athlete, it made it easier for them to chase their goals. More importantly, they realised there was someone interested in their progress, backing them to succeed. And when Jhajharia was awarded the Khel Ratna in 2017, it was clear that their gold was as good as anyone else’s.
Majumdar and his team have spent many hours on ground witnessing this transition. Long after the media jamboree departed from the Olympic Games, they settled in to watch the para athletes take centre stage. The poise of teenaged archer Sheetal Devi while challenging her experienced opponents. Or Antil’s insatiable appetite to better his own mark with every throw, competition or not.
They exchanged notes with the likes of Jhajharia and Deepa Malik, who once waged lonely battles as athletes but now fiercely back the current lot. They observed the efforts of dedicated coaches like Gaurav Khanna and Kuldeep Vedwan, who have made it possible for a generation of these athletes to dream by just being in their corner at all times.
The book traces the journey of some of the star performers alongside that of para sports in India. The accounts could have been more detailed and better structured; instead, it leaves you with a feeling of being rushed. What makes it a tedious read are repetitive facts and trivial details, certainly needing a better edit.
Overall, though, the book draws attention to an integral part of Indian sport that has been long ignored. For anyone indifferent to para sports until now, here’s a start to catch up with everything that’s happened of late. To gain an understanding of just what it took for India to graduate from a lone Paralympic medal in 2012 to 29 medals at Paris 2024. And why there’s a lot more to look forward to from Indian para athletes in the time ahead.