This summer, bond with your kids in a no-Wi-Fi getaway

It was not just an external stimulus, but something inside us was also changing. I realised just how much we rely on devices to shut out people, to avoid making eye contact or really listen; the screen becomes an escape from even the most basic of conversations. During most holidays, we might all be together, but each one is usually hunched over the phone, still connected to the frenzy of the world, which we had taken a holiday to escape from in the first place. However, in these four days, it was not like we had the most soul-searching talks, but my daughter and I gave each other the gift of undivided attention. We looked at constellations in the night sky and made up stories around them. She giggled and giggled as I ran from a party of geckos that had decided to set up camp in our tent one evening. As we walked around the local villages, we keenly observed the messaging and artwork on the walls around governance, education and health.