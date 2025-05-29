Why it's important to give the kids a glimpse of your younger self
This summer, as a fun experiment, let’s introduce kids to the people that we used to be before we became parents
I was visiting my daughter’s school for a parent-teacher meeting, when I caught a glimpse of students practising adavus or fundamental Bharatanatyam steps, in one of the classrooms as I was climbing up a flight of stairs. It brought back memories of that unfettered joy of learning the classical form as a child, and practising the intricacies of Varnam—a composition combining nritya (dance) with abhinaya (expression)—with my classmates.
“Did you know I was the youngest in my batch to have the arangetram (a performance that marks the completion of formal training in Bharatanatyam)?" I remarked to my daughter. “Really? You?" she blurted out in disbelief, as she watched me huffing and puffing up four flights of stairs—I had even considered requesting the teacher to meet me halfway, that’s how out of breath I was. That’s when I realised there were parts of me that I hadn’t introduced my daughter to.
Our single lifetime is made up of so many selves—avatars, if you may—some of which overlap with our current state of being, and some that we have bid adieu to keep up with the pressures of adulting. And as parents, we are so firmly ensconced within the role of caregivers that we forget the many layers that make up the mosaic of our personalities.
Usually every spare minute in our lives is centred around furthering our children’s interests. This holiday, why not reclaim some joy that was once associated with an activity or a hobby, and share that with our kids? The idea is not to take time away from them, but include them in something that was an integral part of our past. It could be a great way to bond, serve to inspire them or just offer the kids yet another chance to guffaw at us as we hobble back to a hobby.
Also read: This summer, bond with your kids in a no-Wi-Fi getaway