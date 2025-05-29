Why it's important to give the kids a glimpse of your younger self

It is a similar thought that drove Mumbai-based Ashutosh Parekh to opt for a unique track-and-field programme this summer for his family. While growing up, he was an early riser and thoroughly enjoyed the great outdoors. Over time, as he helmed leading brands within the kids and family entertainment space, outdoor sports took a back seat. Now, as a parent to a seven-year-old daughter, he understands that the best way to introduce her to fitness and the joy of the outdoors is to lead by example. “My wife and I also realise that being fit parents is the biggest gift you can give your child," he says. So, the couple and their daughter have enrolled for a unique programme with Automotive Sport, a passion project by entrepreneur Sachin Sanghvi, which caters to people of all fitness levels. For three days a week, you can find them jumping around with abandon at the Khar Gymkhana. There is no pressure of reaching a goal within a particular time frame. For Parekh and his family, it is just about seizing the day early, bringing a bit of discipline to their lives and for Parekh to relive the joy of doing track-and-field again.