Make space for art and culture this summer

Gone are the days when the advent of summer meant a brief lull in the art calendar. Today, cultural spaces across the country are busy showcasing diverse artistic perspectives and vocabularies. This has resulted in a varied array of exhibitions—some that take you through the character behind the actor and others that offer personal takes on indigenous traditions, and some others that look at textile-making as a process of both healing and resistance.
Real meets reel
In Atul Kasbekar’s latest show, Honest, you get a glimpse of the person behind the on-screen persona. The exhibition, which lies at the intersection of portraiture, cinema and storytelling, casts actors such as Jim Sarbh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Naseeruddin Shah and Mona Singh in a more intimate and personal light. Shot over a period of three years, the showcase features 56 portraits of actors, who have deeply impacted the language of Indian cinema. This collaboration between Jio World Plaza and Atul Kasbekar has come about from a shared belief in individuality and human expression, with the actors not performing in front of the camera but showcasing a more humane and authentic side of theirs. “The idea for Honest lies in a single, enduring question: How can someone feel so familiar to millions, yet remain personally unknown? That reflection became the emotional starting point for the series—a body of work centred around faces audiences have lived with on screen for years, but perhaps never paused to truly observe,” states the exhibition note. On view till 5 July at the Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai.
Understanding everyday experience
Dhi Contemporary is all set to showcase works by Gayathri T Santhosh, Prajwal Naitam, Soumen Ray, and Subhendu Karmakar in the exhibition, Protocols of Living. Together the artists explore themes of memory and belonging, complex networks of protocols and habits, and the visible and invisible frameworks that influence contemporary life. “Through diverse material and conceptual approaches, [artists’] works explore interiors, urban environments, public language, environmental conditions, and personal narratives,” states the curatorial note. Instead of a literal visual interpretation of these protocol systems, the artists focus on the consequences through empty spaces, fragment forms, traces of displacement, and landscapes transformed by human intervention. The show will also be accompanied by a series of panel discussions, film screenings and workshops. On view at Dhi Contemporary, Bodhi House, Madhapur, Hyderabad, from 20 June to 3 August.
Shifts in meaning
An ongoing group exhibition, An Ancient Ballad, features a mix of modern and contemporary artists such as Chandra Bhattacharjee, Rahul Sarkar, Raja Boro and Sayandeep Kangsabanik, whose practices span mediums such as photography, painting, printmaking, textile and ceramic. The works on showcase explore how certain images return over time “while taking on new meanings shaped by changing material, social and ecological contexts”. The result is a mix of the familiar and the unfamiliar for the viewer with palpable shifts visible in techniques, intentions and sensibilities, “illustrating how repetition becomes the site of difference”. An Ancient Ballad features L.M. Sen’s early photographic studies, K.C. Pyne’s dreamlike figuration, Arunima Choudhury’s eco-printed forests, Ajit Kumar Das’s kalamkari textile works and Alakananda Sengupta’s ceramics themed around womanhood and touch. Also on view are metal and sculptural works by Tapas Biswas, Subrata Biswas and Partha Dasgupta, and more. On view till 10 July at Gallery 1, Emami Art, Kolkata.
Marking a new chapter
Indigenous visual traditions meet personal explorations of memory and materiality in Indigenous Accents. These works by Chandigarh-based Raj Kishore Gupta were created during the covid-19 pandemic and draw on traditional artistic legacies from India, Africa and Australia. Curated by Uma Nair, the show delves into the inextricable relationship between land, memory and cultural continuity. On display are works on resin, tree trunks and wooden beams, with Gupta’s “treatment of wood as a collaborator rather than a passive surface” being a defining feature. “Rather than appearing as isolated symbols, these elements [butterflies, ancestral motifs, animal forms] weave together across resin and wooden surfaces, creating layered compositions that oscillate between abstraction and narrative,” states the curatorial note. On view at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, from 2-6 July.
Textiles as sites of reflection
At the Museum of Art & Photography, Dutch artist Afra Eisma is presenting textile works as sites where vulnerability, resistance and healing can coexist. At first glance they look like vibrant totems, but on going closer they become clear as warrior garments made with silk and organza, which “veil activist reflections within them”. The textiles become repositories of anger, shaped by personal trauma as well as by words of writers and activists, which are painted across the cloth. “Through their weaving of feeling and fabric, Eisma asks us to find within ourselves a lightness and a willingness in approaching our emotional worlds differently,” states the exhibition note. “Warrior Garments offer room for gentle conversations, particularly for survivors of violence.” On view at the Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru, till 21 June.