‘Sumo Didi’ review: A likeable but predictable sports biopic

The film was shot in Kolkata and Japan, where Hetal receives sumo training from Taoshi, a sumo wrestler. The Japan sequences take the story beyond Kolkata, but do little to change its trajectory. The training montages, the search for sponsorships and financial assistance, and the eventual competitive breakthrough all follow the familiar sports-biopic template. The obstacles are established early but are seldom explored in much depth. Even the training sequences could use greater cinematic energy: in one montage, the editing rhythm does not quite match the beats of the accompanying rap track. The film also makes Hetal’s achievement seem easier than it must have been for a woman entering a sport in which no Indian woman had competed before, let alone reached the international stage and won a medal.