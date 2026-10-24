‘Sumo Didi’ review: A likeable but predictable sports biopic

Encouraged by her father, Rajendra Dave (Nitesh Pandey), Hetal learns judo and enters competitions. But she is also acutely aware of the judgments she encounters, and begins to doubt herself. Her friend Akshat (Chaitanya Sharma), a physiotherapist, helps her see the difference between the person she is and the person the world expects her to be. He asks her to consider who she really is: someone who conforms to the way the world sees her, or an individual who can look beyond stereotypes.