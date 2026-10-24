‘Sumo Didi’ review: A likeable but predictable sports biopic

Sumo Didi opens at the Taiwan Open Sumo Live, where Hetal Dave (Shriyam Bhagnani) makes history as the first Indian woman to compete in the tournament. It then rewinds nine months to Kolkata, where Hetal—who will become India’s first professional female sumo wrestler—is struggling after years of being judged for her body. She's humiliated at school for her weight issues, and her mother, Sudha (Anubha Fatehpuriya), worries that she won't find a husband.
Sumo Didi opens at the Taiwan Open Sumo Live, where Hetal Dave (Shriyam Bhagnani) makes history as the first Indian woman to compete in the tournament. It then rewinds nine months to Kolkata, where Hetal—who will become India’s first professional female sumo wrestler—is struggling after years of being judged for her body. She's humiliated at school for her weight issues, and her mother, Sudha (Anubha Fatehpuriya), worries that she won't find a husband.
Encouraged by her father, Rajendra Dave (Nitesh Pandey), Hetal learns judo and enters competitions. But she is also acutely aware of the judgments she encounters, and begins to doubt herself. Her friend Akshat (Chaitanya Sharma), a physiotherapist, helps her see the difference between the person she is and the person the world expects her to be. He asks her to consider who she really is: someone who conforms to the way the world sees her, or an individual who can look beyond stereotypes.
Encouraged by her father, Rajendra Dave (Nitesh Pandey), Hetal learns judo and enters competitions. But she is also acutely aware of the judgments she encounters, and begins to doubt herself. Her friend Akshat (Chaitanya Sharma), a physiotherapist, helps her see the difference between the person she is and the person the world expects her to be. He asks her to consider who she really is: someone who conforms to the way the world sees her, or an individual who can look beyond stereotypes.
Bhagnani makes Hetal an endearing protagonist. She is convincing as a young woman trying to shake off years of other people’s doubts, and her determination to pursue sumo holds the story together. Bhagnani trained in sumo with Dave herself, and this preparation lends credibility to her portrayal of the sport. The actress gives the film warmth and credibility, making Hetal’s aspirations easy to root for.
Hetal’s support system consists largely of the men closest to her. Her father, Rajendra Dave, and brother, Vikku Dave, stand by her, as does Akshat, who also becomes her trainer and eventual love interest. Her mother, by contrast, is the voice of convention, concerned both about Hetal’s prospects of marriage and what people will think. Her aunt Shobha, whose own marital history serves as both a cautionary tale and a source of inspiration, offers a different perspective on the choices women make.
The film was shot in Kolkata and Japan, where Hetal receives sumo training from Taoshi, a sumo wrestler. The Japan sequences take the story beyond Kolkata, but do little to change its trajectory. The training montages, the search for sponsorships and financial assistance, and the eventual competitive breakthrough all follow the familiar sports-biopic template. The obstacles are established early but are seldom explored in much depth. Even the training sequences could use greater cinematic energy: in one montage, the editing rhythm does not quite match the beats of the accompanying rap track. The film also makes Hetal’s achievement seem easier than it must have been for a woman entering a sport in which no Indian woman had competed before, let alone reached the international stage and won a medal.
Sumo Didi is directed by Jayant Rohatgi, with a screenplay by Nikhil Sachan, who also shares the story credit with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. The supporting characters remain underdeveloped. Akshat is Hetal’s friend, physiotherapist, coach and romantic interest, but the film offers little sense of who he is outside these roles. Hetal’s world, too, seems limited. Does she have friendships beyond this close circle? What are her interests outside sport? Her relationships largely revolve around the people who either doubt her or help her succeed.
The film has little to say about what winning her first medal in sumo means for Hetal. So focused is it on getting her to the podium that it gives scant attention to what happens once she gets there.
At just under two hours, Sumo Didi is a likeable but predictable biopic that sticks closely to the conventions of the sports drama. But its treatment of body-shaming, gender expectations and self-worth remains broad, touching on familiar themes without truly unpacking them. The result is a linear, largely one-note account of a woman’s determination to prove herself.
Udita Jhunjhunwala writes about cinema, art and contemporary culture.