‘Superman’ review: James Gunn's vision is too simple, too slight

I really don't want to bring up Zack Snyder. His films cause me physical pain. But even I have to admit there’s a grim conviction somewhere in all that humourless, quasi-mythological imagery. His films, which include Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League for DC, stand for something, even if I can’t stand them.

James Gunn’s Superman stands for nothing except a desire to please. It’s the aesthetic and philosophical opposite of the Snyder Superman films. Underlit greys and browns give way to pleasing whites and blues. There’s a scruffy dog. David Corenswet’s Clark smiles more in his first scene with Lois than Henry Cavill did in three films. There’s a persistent goofiness that I’m sure will drive Snyder acolytes crazy. It’s more watchable, and yet, almost weightless, lacking a sense of definition and purpose.

Gunn, who’s also written the film, the first in a new DC universe, takes the somewhat bold step of skipping the regular backstory: Krypton’s destruction, Kal-El raised on a Kansas farm as Clark Kent, the boy growing into his powers. In Gunn’s version, Superman, when we first meet him, is already a few years into being a hero, familiar not only to the residents of Metropolis but abroad too (he’s been helping the beleaguered population of Jarhanpur fight the invading forces of Boravia). He’s gone largely unchallenged—until now, when the lab-engineered Ultraman, guided from a Metropolis command centre by billionaire scientist and arms dealer Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), sends him limping back to the frozen Fortress of Solitude for repairs.

We soon learn that Clark and Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) are dating, and that she knows his real identity. Anyone who describes this Superman as a screwball comedy might want to consider if they’re just regurgitating carefully seeded studio PR. There's a scene where he offers to give her an interview—as Superman—and predictably can’t keep up. It’s amusing in a predictable sort of way, but miles off screwball, which requires a certain electric pace and wit. Showing two journalists bicker doesn’t make a film His Girl Friday.

Luthor is making Superman’s life difficult, not just with Ultraman and smear campaigns designed to paint the alien as a threat to humanity, but also by pulling the strings in Boravia. Some early chatter online indicated that the conflict in Gunn's film is supposed to mirror Israel and Palestine. If that’s the intention, it’s a feeble, muddled stab. Boravia is an ally of the US, and a buyer of weapons, but its leadership looks and sounds decidedly Russian. Jarhanpur, well, it’s somewhere in the Middle East.

Boravia is as vague as Marvel’s Sokovia; to project geopolitical specificity onto it is wishful. In a way, it’s better if Jarhanpur was never meant to be Palestine. The only time the people of Jarhanpur speak in the film is when they chant “Su-per-man, Su-per-man” as Boravian soldiers advance. A desperate group of brown people calling for an American liberator to appear out of the skies is a remarkably tone-deaf image, giving the events of the last year and a half.

The film’s home front politics are a little clearer. Luthor is running, with the approval of the government, a massive detention facility. Superman, an illegal alien, is imprisoned here; political dissidents are imprisoned too; a child is held separate from its parent. It's an ICE-era image, but Gunn stops short of hammering the point home. His work can be emotionally bruising, especially when playing off frayed familial bonds: the constant struggles in the Guardians gang, or Nebula and Peacemaker’s abusive dads. But Superman’s family—Lois, dog Krypto, his adopted parents on the farm (a minor presence here), fellow Metahumans Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawk Girl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi)—offer, at most, minor sources of conflict.

To have one weirdo with a pudding bowl haircut and another on an invisible flying chair descend out of nowhere and be met by loud cheers is a decent summation of where two decades of comic book filmmaking has landed us. Gunn isn’t the worst offender by any means. Only he would think of making the detention centre breakout looks like The Magic School Buson a big studio budget. But mostly, he seems hemmed-in. Maybe it’s the restrictions that come with writing one of the most wholesome superheroes as opposed to disreputable sorts like the Guardians (PG-13 tending towards an R) and the Suicide Squad (a hard R). Maybe it’s the comic book film itself, too settled in its ways to be anything beyond passably entertaining. Maybe it’s the timidity of today’s Hollywood, trying to dabble in geopolitics but unable to let go of American exceptionalism. In the end, Superman is too simple, too goofy and too slight.

