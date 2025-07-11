What to watch this week: ‘Superman’, ‘Maalik’ and more

Superman DC starts anew with James Gunn, who writes and directs the latest version of Superman. Gunn made the highly successful Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel, and his hiring by DC suggests a move away from the hard-edged Zack Synder era. David Corenswet is the new man of steel, while Nicholas Hoult plays his nemesis Lex Luthor. Rachel Brosnahan plays Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, and the film also stars Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo and Isabela Merced. (In theatres)

A still from 'Cinderella Closet'.

Cinderella Closet Based on the manga series by Wakana Yanai, it follows the awkward and simple Haruka, who moves from the countryside to Tokyo for college. When Kurotaki, her colleague at part-time job, asks her out for drinks, she befriends the glamorous and beautiful Hikaru to give her styling tips. “Beautiful people are people with confidence,” says Hikaru, who turns out to be a cross-dresser. (Netflix)

A still from 'Maalik'.

Maalik Rajkummar Rao stars in this gritty action drama about the rise of a gangster. Director Pulkit had earlier worked with Rao in the miniseries Bose: Dead/Alive; last year, he made the excellent Bhaskar. Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Anshumaan Pushkar and Saurabh Shukla. (In theatres)

A still from 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

Aap Jaisa Koi Shrirenu (R. Madhavan), a Sanskrit teacher, and Madhu (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a French instructor, meet and grow close. But soon they need to handle the judgments of family and family and their own expectations from the relationships. This romance is directed by Vivek Soni and is written by Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa. (Netflix)

A still 'Narivetta'.

Narivetta Peter Varghese (Tovino Thomas) is a police constable in a tribal region in Kerala. He’s sympathetic to the local population and their ongoing protests against possible eviction from their lands. This taut Malayalam film, also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran as two other cops. The screenplay is by short story writer Abin Joseph, and the director is Anuraj Manohar (Ishq). (SonyLiv).

A still 'Trainwreck: The Real Project X'.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X It’s 2012 and in the small Dutch town of Haren, where nothing ever happens, Merthe Marije Weusthuis is planning her 16th birthday (drinking age at the time) on 21 September. She creates a public event on Facebook, inviting 78 people. The post goes viral, she deletes it, someone else creates a copy-cat event. Thousands of people descend on Haren and things spiral out of control. The documentary features Merthe, YouTubers and a journalist, recounting the trainwreck. (Netflix)