Sushin Shyam and new sounds in Malayalam cinema

When I first heard the guitar strings of Cherathukal from the film Kumbalangi Nights (2019), I was transported to a boat in the island town of Kerala. As the paddle hit the stream, the water broke into small waves and the song rose from the elements.

Kumbalangi Nights put Sushin Shyam on the map, making him one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after composers. His songs draw listeners into the scene, and they linger there long after the actors themselves have moved on. If Cherathukal conjured up images of Kerala’s backwaters, Pakaliravukal from the film Kurup (2021) has the excitement of a first date, a shy meeting of the eyes, and accidental touching of hands. In Thalatherichavar from Romancham (2023), a group of broke friends who live together clean their house, buy groceries, kill mice, and play volleyball in their backyard. The listener is immersed in the action, as the song coolly transitions into a rap.

“When I think of sound, I think of water," Sushin, 32, says, “It’s very calming." We meet in his Kochi studio. The room is lit in a warm yellow, a piano is placed to one side of the room, Turkish string instruments (tar, saz and kamancheh) are displayed in a corner, and his recording console flashes a colourful screensaver. Bearded, and with tiny nose and ear piercings, Sushin sits on a couch with his legs folded under him. He has come a long way from his first hit song, Nee, from the 2018 film Varathan.

The temperature inside the studio is cool. Much like the chill of the Kodaikanal hills in the song Nebulakal from the 2024 hit survival drama Manjummel Boys. The song set to Pradeep Kumar’s soulful vocals made me shiver. (Sushin also did the background music for the film, a synth-based score that meanders through the film’s tones of despair and courage.) The chill was real, Sushin says. He composed the song in the hill station of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu after a creative block drove him there.

“When I was working on Nebulakal, it just wasn’t happening in the studio, so I thought maybe I needed some movement," he says. He packed his gear, loaded it into his car, and drove to Kodaikanal. He found a room with a view and set up a makeshift studio. “But nothing!" he laughs. “The same block followed me there, too."

From over 2000m above sea level, Sushin found a way to crawl out of it. “I’d walk around in the cold in Kodai on the phone with my lyricist asking if the Malayalam language will fit if I make a phrase really long," he says. “Those conversations sparked something." What he composed took listeners on a road trip in the hills, trailing a bunch of men packed into a four-wheel drive, posing for photos, buying windcheaters and smokes at the local market. “Nebulakal isn’t an everyday song. I forced myself to do something new."

Over the last year and a half, Sushin has composed music for Romancham, Kannur Squad, Manjummel Boys, and Aavesham—all major films featuring top Malayalam actors from Mammootty to Fahadh Faasil. Whether it was men huddled around a Ouija board, a cop squad trailing a criminal or a gangster holding court in a dingy pub, Sushin has scored music for all genres.

Yet, Illuminati from Aavesham, with over 90 million views on YouTube, has become his inadvertent hit. “I hadn’t made a song that people could dance to," he says. The song has since gone viral and trailed Taylor Swift at #3 on Spotify’s global charts. “I feel like I was a crowd pleaser with the Aavesham album, giving listeners what they want," he smiles. But he admits to scrolling faster if he came across Illuminati-inspired dance reels. “Why would I keep watching the same thing?" he laughs.

The backstory

When he was 15 years old, Sushin wrote, “I want to be a music director," in his classmate’s slam book. He lived with his parents in Thalassery on the Kerala coast, which explains his fondness for the sound of water. He learnt to sequence music by remixing Taylor Swift’s songs in an internet café using FruityLoops audio software. The café was next door to his father’s video rental outlet. “I’d go to my father’s shop at lunchtime to watch films," he recalls. It was Sushin’s introduction to Malayalam cinema. One of his schoolteachers would drop him off at the shop and pick him up on her way back to school after lunch. “I was on rewinding duty. I would help my father rewind the video cassettes to the beginning, readying them for the next rental."

It was Sushin’s father who set him off on his musical journey. “I had a small keyboard where he would write down only one note: C. From there, I had to figure out the rest." His house was always filled with music. At 4, he was taught the melody to Paul Mauriat’s Love is Blue. “My father would blindfold me and challenge me to play without looking at the keys," he says. “He did send me to a music school, but I have a problem with sight-reading. I didn’t like notations and I had a tough time concentrating." Like all Indian kids, he, too, was asked to play when the family had guests. And he had a permanent monthly gig at the Thalassery Lions Club playing cover songs for grown-ups.

At 20, he joined a folk metal band from Kannur, The Down Troddence or TDT, as the audio guy, and later became the keyboardist. The band is working on its second album now. “Munz, the guy who asked me (to join), was the main singer, more like the growler," he laughs. Years later, the growler was roped into growling in the song Thurupu Cheetu on the Aavesham album. “I’m not a metalhead, but I liked the connection with the other five band members and the music we created. We were inspired by Kannur folk culture and clubbed theyyam (a ritual art from northern Kerala) with metal music," he says. Like Munz, Sushin has brought many of Malayalam music’s independent voices into films, including rappers Vedan, MC Couper, Dabzee, and Paal Dabba.

Musical journey

Sushin’s description of his (engineering) college days (in Tumkur) mimics Aavesham: ragging, failing exams, and befriending the other Malayalees on campus. “The only thing I learnt in college was how to talk to people, and somehow my English improved." He dropped out of college to work in films soon after. After a stint assisting music director Deepak Dev in Chennai, Sushin got his big break working with Rex Vijayan (of Avial fame) to do the background score for the Prithiviraj-starrer Sapthamashree Thaskaraha. (Years later, Vijayan sang Manuja in Romancham). “That was 2014; it was when my name came up on the title," he smiles. Now, every film Sushin composes is titled: “A Sushin Shyam Musical."

Over a decade, Sushin has worked on 26 films with nearly as many directors. “The way I see it, I am the tool for the director to put their musical taste out," he says Some directors, like Aavesham’s Jithu Madhavan, shoot the whole movie and then retrofit the songs; others, like Manjummel Boys’ director Chidambaram, narrate the sequence so Sushin understands the situation. Some other directors indicate specific genres but allow a free reign otherwise.

The 21-minute soundtrack for Kumbalangi Nights remains Sushin’s favourite album. “It was the time when it was composed," he says. He had returned to Kochi after his first experience couch-surfing across Europe, where he was inspired by the sights and sounds and the people he met. Sushin spent time exploring the Kumbalangi landscape; he made new friends and was allowed to compose as he wished. “The director, (Madhu C. Narayanan), could play the guitar, so we’d talk music," he says. There was no language barrier either; the film had an English character, allowing Sushin to compose two songs in English. “People were not doing English songs in Malayalam films then," he says.

My visit to Sushin’s studio has interrupted a creative block; he’s working on a new film. “When I was building this studio, I thought maybe this is where I will make most of my stuff," he says. “But there are days when I am just not feeling it." He gets over a block by listening to artists on Spotify or tending to his studio’s plants. “American composer Thomas Newman inspires me. I love listening to his talks on music." By the end of the day, Sushin may have devised a groove or a chord progression to spark an idea.

Sushin is often asked about the “secret sauce" for his songs. “There is none. Maybe it’s because I didn’t learn music formally. Right now, I am producing whatever I know." But he has been thinking about changing this, perhaps learning jazz. “The way I think, how I come up with melodies might change."

I ask Sushin what he would classify as a “hit" song. “When people take my songs to their personal life," he answers immediately. “Someone once told me that he missed his mother when he heard Cherathukal. She had passed away. That really moved me."

What about the Malayalam industry’s ongoing purple patch? “I think here we all have a good vision for cinema," Sushin says. He’d read a comment on the internet: “Sushin is finding the best scripts," to which someone replied, “Maybe the good scripts are finding Sushin." He smiles, “That’s how I feel; the good scripts are finding me."

Sowmiya Ashok is a Chennai-based journalist and writer.