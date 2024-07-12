Lounge
Sushin Shyam and new sounds in Malayalam cinema
Sowmiya Ashok 8 min read 12 Jul 2024, 05:30 PM IST
SummaryWith his soundtracks for ‘Aavesham’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, Sushin Shyam is one of the most sought-after Malayalam film composers
When I first heard the guitar strings of Cherathukal from the film Kumbalangi Nights (2019), I was transported to a boat in the island town of Kerala. As the paddle hit the stream, the water broke into small waves and the song rose from the elements.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less