Sushin Shyam and new sounds in Malayalam cinema

The backstory

When he was 15 years old, Sushin wrote, “I want to be a music director," in his classmate’s slam book. He lived with his parents in Thalassery on the Kerala coast, which explains his fondness for the sound of water. He learnt to sequence music by remixing Taylor Swift’s songs in an internet café using FruityLoops audio software. The café was next door to his father’s video rental outlet. “I’d go to my father’s shop at lunchtime to watch films," he recalls. It was Sushin’s introduction to Malayalam cinema. One of his schoolteachers would drop him off at the shop and pick him up on her way back to school after lunch. “I was on rewinding duty. I would help my father rewind the video cassettes to the beginning, readying them for the next rental."