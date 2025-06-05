A new exhibition spotlights the impact of heat stress on informal workers
‘Sweat and Concrete 2025’ explored innovative and solutions-centric approaches to the heat stress crisis in Bengaluru
Madhe Gowda, a fruit vendor in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, noticed the rising heat in the city about four years ago. Working for more than12 hours a day, mostly under the scorching sun, means headaches and falling sick frequently. “There isn’t a way for us to avoid this heat," he says. Gowda is among the over 400 million informal workers in India’s labour force who bear the brunt of heat stress every day.