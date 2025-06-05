A new exhibition spotlights the impact of heat stress on informal workers

Madhe Gowda, a fruit vendor in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, noticed the rising heat in the city about four years ago. Working for more than12 hours a day, mostly under the scorching sun, means headaches and falling sick frequently. “There isn’t a way for us to avoid this heat," he says. Gowda is among the over 400 million informal workers in India’s labour force who bear the brunt of heat stress every day.

A new exhibition in Bengaluru, Sweat and Concrete 2025, explored how art can draw focus to the heat stress crisis. The exhibition was organized on 29-30 May by People First Cities, an initiative by social movement incubator Purpose. “If you look at the narrative around heat stress right now, it’s alarming. How do we shift this to a more solutions-focused narrative?" says Sonali Bhasin from People First Cities.

At the heart of the exhibition was an interactive exhibit, The Neralu Heat Shelter, conceptualised by architects and urban planners Ankrtiya Diggavi and Sagar Kandal. The collapsible shelter was the winning entry in a heat-shelter design competition run by the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE). The microclimate shade features a recyclable metal frame, a tin canopy, a jute curtain that doubles as a hand-pulled fan, and built-in bench for seating. The idea was born out of Diggavi’s urban studies in Ahmedabad and Kandal’s research in Peenya, Bengaluru, where they documented how informal workers created makeshift shade using broken billboards, tarpaulins, and discarded umbrellas.

At a time when rising heat and heatwaves are posing serious health and livelihood risks for informal workers, the architects aimed to design a solution based on informal worker’s need and functional use of public spaces. “We designed the shelter in such a way that it doesn’t touch the ground or interfere with public space and folds up onto itself," says Diggavi. The chassis and frame set-up which includes a cycle wheel to move the jute curtain costs about ₹20,000.

Scalability is a strong focus. Everything in blue is pre-made of recycled or fabricated metal which can be shipped to different locations. “Depending on the region it’s being shipped to, the canopy, the bench, and the front curtain can be replaced using local materials," Kandal explains. They are hoping to have a conversation with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about this shelter and how it can be taken forward.

“The larger idea is to force discourse on why we have to think about these solutions in the first place - our current urban designs and plans have all but failed to meet the requirements," Kandal explains.

For informal workers visiting the exhibition, it was also a platform to discuss heat as a problem. “We are often told to just adjust to the heat, never see it as a problem," says Gowda. Rising heat also impacts their physical and mental health. Bhagyamma H, a construction worker, describes how the rising temperatures take a toll on her body, especially when working with materials like cement. “There’s no shade nearby where we can just sit and rest," she says. “We eat right next to the cement, which radiates heat. Even when we’re menstruating and dealing with body aches, we have to keep going in the sun."

Mangala, a field worker with the NGO Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA), speaks of the health effects she faces due to constant exposure. “I get a lot of rashes and itching," she says.

Reflecting on the Neralu Heat Shelter, Bhagyamma says spaces like these could offer vital respite. “At least I can sit and eat my lunch in the shade," she says.

I.S. Patil, community coordinator, APSA, emphasises the importance of having solutions-centric conversations and recognising the impact of heat on informal workers. “Be it BBMP or local hospitals, they see heat only through the lens of health. If people are falling sick because of heat, it’s seen as a health issue but not in relation to heat," he explains.

The opening day also included a performative play by a theatre collective, Kahe Vidushak. From spotlighting how heat affects women workers in overcrowded factories where they can’t drink water or use washrooms to silent struggles of construction workers who have to deal with unreasonable work timelines under the blazing sun, the play gave a glimpse the lived realities of vulnerable communities.

On the second day, there was a panel discussion between informal workers with experts and practitioners of climate resilience on how to make city-level responses to heat stress inclusive and needs-oriented. “This was an opportunity to bring all solutions providers together. We need solutions on-ground, and for that, the conversation must start on-ground," says Bhasin.