A new exhibition spotlights the impact of heat stress on informal workers

For informal workers visiting the exhibition, it was also a platform to discuss heat as a problem. “We are often told to just adjust to the heat, never see it as a problem," says Gowda. Rising heat also impacts their physical and mental health. Bhagyamma H, a construction worker, describes how the rising temperatures take a toll on her body, especially when working with materials like cement. “There’s no shade nearby where we can just sit and rest," she says. “We eat right next to the cement, which radiates heat. Even when we’re menstruating and dealing with body aches, we have to keep going in the sun."