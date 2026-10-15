How Sylvester Stallone found Rocky’s wardrobe

Next to the pet shop on Front Street where Rocky meets Adrian, there was a very dismal-looking secondhand clothing store. I went in there looking for something that might set my character’s external look apart from any movie character that had come before, especially any character who’d been a boxer or considered a tough guy. I wanted to find something special, but I would have been happy with anything that felt like it worked for Rocky. On a shelf, I saw an odd blue hat. I’d never seen a hat like it. The crown was very high and it had a turned-up brim. It was made of some kind of cheap, pressed cardboard that had been wrapped in fake blue felt. It cost $3. You could feel how cheaply the thing was made when you held it in your hands, but for some reason, when I put it on my head, it felt like a crown, like the last piece of the “Rocky” puzzle. The hat made my mind explode. This is what Charlie Chaplin must have felt when he placed that bowler hat upon his head.