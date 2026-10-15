How Sylvester Stallone found Rocky’s wardrobe

If those items sound familiar, they’re literally the clothes Rocky wears whenever he’s not training or fighting or wearing that goofy reindeer sweater, which was also mine. In fact, 90 percent of Rocky’s wardrobe were my real clothes. This wasn’t all that unusual for a tiny movie with a small budget. Wardrobe is one of those areas where you have to save money. Still, It’s very surreal to be wearing your own clothes—clothes that you’re used to and that make you feel like yourself—while you’re supposed to be playing a character that isn’t you. You can understand the confusion. You don’t know where you end and the character begins.