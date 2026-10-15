How Sylvester Stallone found Rocky’s wardrobe

For the first day of filming, I pulled on a gray long-sleeved shirt. A pair of faded black denim pants that I’d had for a while. An oversized pair of Beatle boots that I’d gotten wet so many times they shrunk and I had to cut an X into the arch to fit my feet. And before I walked out the door, I threw on my cheap black leather jacket that I bought from some now-defunct department store in North Philly when I was eighteen years old.
For the first day of filming, I pulled on a gray long-sleeved shirt. A pair of faded black denim pants that I’d had for a while. An oversized pair of Beatle boots that I’d gotten wet so many times they shrunk and I had to cut an X into the arch to fit my feet. And before I walked out the door, I threw on my cheap black leather jacket that I bought from some now-defunct department store in North Philly when I was eighteen years old.
If those items sound familiar, they’re literally the clothes Rocky wears whenever he’s not training or fighting or wearing that goofy reindeer sweater, which was also mine. In fact, 90 percent of Rocky’s wardrobe were my real clothes. This wasn’t all that unusual for a tiny movie with a small budget. Wardrobe is one of those areas where you have to save money. Still, It’s very surreal to be wearing your own clothes—clothes that you’re used to and that make you feel like yourself—while you’re supposed to be playing a character that isn’t you. You can understand the confusion. You don’t know where you end and the character begins.
If those items sound familiar, they’re literally the clothes Rocky wears whenever he’s not training or fighting or wearing that goofy reindeer sweater, which was also mine. In fact, 90 percent of Rocky’s wardrobe were my real clothes. This wasn’t all that unusual for a tiny movie with a small budget. Wardrobe is one of those areas where you have to save money. Still, It’s very surreal to be wearing your own clothes—clothes that you’re used to and that make you feel like yourself—while you’re supposed to be playing a character that isn’t you. You can understand the confusion. You don’t know where you end and the character begins.
I got to set and I saw John Avildsen bundled up against the brutal cold. He was still John, the director and my collaborator, and I still felt like Sly, the writer and actor. Something was missing to make the transformation into Rocky complete. I had an old pair of black gloves in my jacket pocket that I’d found on the floor of the theater when I was an usher. I pulled them out and looked at them. They were just regular old gloves. I thought, What if I cut the fingertips off? That would make a statement. Their bland appearance would morph into something more intimidating. They’d go from unthreatening to gladiatorial. Still, nothing about the look jumped out to me. It didn’t set the image where you looked at me in the outfit and thought, That’s Rocky. What was missing?
I recalled the story when Charlie Chaplin was creating the look for his iconic character, the Little Tramp, he found everything he needed inside the Keystone Studios wardrobe department—the old shoes, the baggy pants, the tight coat—except for the right hat. He went through a hundred hats until finally he found this odd, ill-fitting bowler hat. There was nothing special about the bowler except the way it sat on Chaplin’s head. When he put it on, the Little Tramp was born, and this new and legendary character was now truly his.
Next to the pet shop on Front Street where Rocky meets Adrian, there was a very dismal-looking secondhand clothing store. I went in there looking for something that might set my character’s external look apart from any movie character that had come before, especially any character who’d been a boxer or considered a tough guy. I wanted to find something special, but I would have been happy with anything that felt like it worked for Rocky. On a shelf, I saw an odd blue hat. I’d never seen a hat like it. The crown was very high and it had a turned-up brim. It was made of some kind of cheap, pressed cardboard that had been wrapped in fake blue felt. It cost $3. You could feel how cheaply the thing was made when you held it in your hands, but for some reason, when I put it on my head, it felt like a crown, like the last piece of the “Rocky” puzzle. The hat made my mind explode. This is what Charlie Chaplin must have felt when he placed that bowler hat upon his head.
I brought the hat to the producers on set.
“This hat makes a perfect silhouette of who I think this character is,” I told Bob Chartoff.
“You can’t wear that,” he said.
“Why not?”
“Because it looks ridiculous.”
“I like it,” I said as my face went taut with anxiety.
“You’re not wearin’ it,” said Irwin.
“Why not?”
“It looks foolish, Sylvester,” he said, using my full name like a teacher chiding a student.
“It’s great.”
“It’s not! We’re the producers. It’s out!”
“What’s the big deal?”
“The French Connection, ever see it?” Irwin yelled.
“Yes?”
“In The French Connection, Gene Hackman wears a hat,” Bob said.
“Yeah, so?”
“We’re not going to be copycats!”
“So, because Gene Hackman wore a hat, can nobody wear a hat on-screen ever again?”
“The hat was his look, don’t copy it,” Bob said insistently.
“You’re talking about a movie that came out five years ago!” I snapped back.
“Sly, don’t wear the hat. You look fine,” Bob said, trying to smooth things out.
“No disrespect meant,” I said, “but this is a hat that Rocky would wear.”
“Don’t make waves,” Winkler said flatly.
“Are you saying I can get fired over this hat?”
“Don’t make waves,” Bob said, reiterating Irwin’s message, and they turned and walked away.
That was a gut punch. I had one last hope. Herbie was on the set talking to John Avildsen. I went over to them and explained the dilemma. They asked if it was really that big a deal to me. I told them that it defines the character without having to say a word. Herbie and John did what a manager and director are supposed to do, and they went to talk to the producers, who were headed into a pet shop to get out of the cold.
I watched from a distance as they huddled by the shop’s front door. As soon as Herbie started speaking, everyone’s body language got very animated except for John who, as always, remained unnervingly calm. They debated for at least ten minutes. Finally, the producers went inside to get warm while Herbie and John stepped over to me.
“Hey, big boy, you can wear the hat,” John said.
At that moment, as though it was choreographed, a motorcycle cop rode by. He’d never seen anybody in this crew in his entire life. He waved over one of the assistants and asked them what was going on. The assistant told him that we were making a movie called Rocky. The cop nodded, then he pointed directly at me wearing the hat—I must have been thirty yards away—and he said, “I bet that’s the guy playing Rocky.” It confirmed for everyone that in this hat I fully looked the part. Rocky stood out.
Rocky, the character, was complete.
Excerpted from ‘The Steps’ with permission from Orion Publishing Group/Hachette India.