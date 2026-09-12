How Mumbai built India's only professional western classical orchestra

At a recent Symphony Orchestra of India concert in Mumbai, the 1,000-seat auditorium was packed. There were people from all walks of life—South Mumbai residents, college students, office goers and schoolchildren—for a concert of classical compositions by western greats such as Richard Wagner, Dmitri Shostakovich and Edward Elgar.
“They are not very easy on the ears,” said conductor Martyn Brabbins. Yet the members of the audience closed their eyes and felt the euphoria of the pieces.
There were several goosebump moments and the audience sat through it, applauding louder after each composition. “It was my first symphony orchestra and I was blown away,” said health start-up co-founder Ajitesh Singaria, 30. “Nothing had prepared me for how beautiful and amazing the experience of listening to 100 musicians in perfect sync, and in the beautiful NCPA auditorium would be,” he said. “I wish I had signed up for these concerts earlier.”
It has taken 20 years for SOI to create this kind of appreciation for western classical music among a wide range of people. Their listeners are not just those who have learnt music or are trained aficionados, but also those who simply want to enjoy an evening with fine compositions. The only professional orchestra in the country, SOI, housed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), has made the western classical genre accessible, and the concerts also attract a number of younger, first-time listeners.
Training Indian Performers
Over the years, the ensemble has collaborated with late tabla maestro Zakir Husain, sitarist Niladri Kumar and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, and has performed in the UK, Switzerland, UAE, Oman and Russia. In Mumbai, Chaurasia, for instance, played with the orchestra in a triple concerto about three years ago with Husain and Kumar. “The performance taught me how to enjoy written music,” explains Chaurasia.
Twenty years ago, 80-90% of the orchestra comprised foreign players. Today, half of the 100 musicians in the orchestra are Indian. “The goal is to have all or most Indian players,” says Khushroo Suntook, chairman, NCPA, who founded SOI in 2006 along with violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev.