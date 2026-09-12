How Mumbai built India's only professional western classical orchestra

Dion D’Souza, 38, has been a member of SOI’s chamber of 40 musicians for many years now. “It was quite tough to get in. I have worked endless hours to get a spot in the chamber,” he says. He also writes and creates parts of compositions for the orchestra. When he joined, there was no academy nor a formal trainee programme, which SOI now has. After almost seven years of schooling, students go through a traineeship of about two years before securing a spot in the chamber. The academy currently has 75 students.