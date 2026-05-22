‘System’ review: Unusual buddy film doesn't think its choices through

Sinha, as she often does, scowls her way through the film. She’s unable to bring charm or depth to Neha, who’s an untalented lawyer and a kind but uninteresting person (whatever meta gains were expected by casting Sinha as a woman struggling to get out from under her father’s shadow—it doesn’t work). Jyotika’s Sarika is interesting to begin with, a loving mom and wife, yet somewhat of a cypher. But the film makes certain demands of her as it goes along, and she can’t sell them with any conviction. This is more Iyer’s fault, for casting a steady but unspectacular actor like Jyotika, and for expecting her to make the bizarre final act of the film seem plausible.