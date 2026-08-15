A photo project explores how the Partition reshaped families in Punjab's villages along the border

As part of the residency, Ahmad stayed in the villages of Kakar, Pul Kanjri, Lopoke and Preet Nagar in Punjab, meeting families impacted by Partition, “those who had been separated from siblings without any idea of what happened to them, those who had lost touch with extended family, and those who were yet to come to terms with similar losses”. These interactions culminated in the project showcased in the US last year. In the course of his research, Ahmad found links between Partition and modern-day issues in Punjab. “The Radcliffe Line in a way shaped the contemporary reality of the state. Families that live in the vicinity of the border, for instance, have farmlands that lie in the no-man’s land between India and Pakistan,” he says. One of the images shows a Sikh farmer standing at the edge of his land in Pul Kanjari. Some of his land holdings are on the other side of the barbed wire fence erected by the Border Security Force in the late 1980s to check smuggling of arms and drugs and infiltration.