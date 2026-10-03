‘Taipei Story’ by Rebecca F. Kuang is a bittersweet love letter to Mandarin Chinese

Taiwan’s political history and status, one of the most complex and sensitive issues in international geopolitics, is an important theme of the book. The fluidity of identities seems to be embodied by the island, which has a fraught history with Mainland China while operating as an independent, democratic nation. In a fantastic passage that doesn’t read like a history lesson but is, Kuang touches upon how cultures retain even the most traumatic episodes of their existence in their everyday lives. Speaking of the Japanese occupation of Taiwan between 1895 and 1945, she writes: “Many older Taiwanese people had learned Japanese as their first written language and still found it easier to read Japanese than Mandarin. Compared to the chaos and brutal repression of martial rule under the Nationalists, they remembered the era of Japanese occupation as one of relative peace, prosperity, law and order.”