Why are there so few genuine Tamil indies?

A LONELY ROAD

Gowtham and Semmalar echo these sentiments having produced their own features. As an actor Semmalar is acutely aware of this milieu. Only a handful of the indie films she’s acted in saw the light of day. She approached producers with a first draft of Mayilaa and while many liked the treatment, they all hesitated. She is not sure why. “Maybe because I am a debut filmmaker, maybe I am a woman, maybe because the story is women centric”. She admits that there was a certain foolhardiness in her attempt to find backers. “I did over 50 narrations. I slowly realized this is more difficult than I imagined.” As this began to affect her health, her parents saw her suffering and wanted to offer whatever they could. They contributed around 10-12 lakhs and even though she knew this wasn’t enough, she started production. After looking at her efforts and what it takes to make a film, her father called up relatives and friends to arrange funds so that Semmalar can finish filming.