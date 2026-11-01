Why are there so few genuine Tamil indies?

Ramakaushalyan Ramakrishnan is a filmmaker from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu whose debut feature, Poem of the Wind, premiered at the 2024 Dharamshala International Film Festival. But that was not the plan. Not knowing how to distribute or screen it, Ram simply sent the film to various international film festivals. After no one responded, lacking a community to fall back on, he emailed the film to independent filmmakers all over India. It gained an inadvertent spotlight when one of those directors, Parth Saurabh (Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar), loved the film and responded. From Parth it went to curator-director Bina Paul, who liked the film enough to premiere it at Dharamshala. “Only after Parth got involved, I understood the system, the network of festivals and programming, and how to approach these things”, Ram told me.
Ramakaushalyan Ramakrishnan is a filmmaker from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu whose debut feature, Poem of the Wind, premiered at the 2024 Dharamshala International Film Festival. But that was not the plan. Not knowing how to distribute or screen it, Ram simply sent the film to various international film festivals. After no one responded, lacking a community to fall back on, he emailed the film to independent filmmakers all over India. It gained an inadvertent spotlight when one of those directors, Parth Saurabh (Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar), loved the film and responded. From Parth it went to curator-director Bina Paul, who liked the film enough to premiere it at Dharamshala. “Only after Parth got involved, I understood the system, the network of festivals and programming, and how to approach these things”, Ram told me.
For a first-time filmmaker, especially from a state where independent cinema is an afterthought, this is an unsurprising rite of passage. Unlike Malayalam or Hindi, Tamil cinema never had a parallel independent circuit. Thanks largely to the Dravidian movement and its screenwriting proponents like C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, the films assimilated political messaging into them. With stars like M.G. Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan adopting these messages to reach more masses, the language never required a separate arthouse movement for political cinema. This is true in terms of production, budget, spirit as well as film language and grammar. Even its prominent auteurs, from Mani Ratnam to K. Balachander and Bharathiraja, operate on mainstream registers.
For a first-time filmmaker, especially from a state where independent cinema is an afterthought, this is an unsurprising rite of passage. Unlike Malayalam or Hindi, Tamil cinema never had a parallel independent circuit. Thanks largely to the Dravidian movement and its screenwriting proponents like C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, the films assimilated political messaging into them. With stars like M.G. Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan adopting these messages to reach more masses, the language never required a separate arthouse movement for political cinema. This is true in terms of production, budget, spirit as well as film language and grammar. Even its prominent auteurs, from Mani Ratnam to K. Balachander and Bharathiraja, operate on mainstream registers.
Few filmmakers breach the arthouse form. Balu Mahendra, who trained as a cinematographer at FTII, comes to mind with minimalist films like Veedu and Sandhya Raagam. Contemporary filmmakers like Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith and M Manikandan may occasionally opt for film festivals but continue working with stars and favour mainstream theatricals. These realities meant that the industry never developed any distribution ecosystem for low-budget independent films.
That’s not to say there aren’t independent filmmakers in Tamil cinema. A small fraternity has always existed, making films within and beyond means, floating in the festival circuits and community screenings only to wither at the behest of nonexistent distribution channels. More recently, P.S .Vinothraj’s debut film Pebbles (2021) took him to Rotterdam and his second feature Kottukkaali (2024) to Berlin. Arun Karthick made Sivapuranam (2016) and Nasir (2020), both premiered in Rotterdam. Vinothraj tasted distribution. Karthick never did. Ram’s experience is a certain baseline—accessibility, awareness and exposure issues in an isolated environment.
Programmer and film critic Srikanth Srinivasan sees it as pre- and post-Pebbles phenomenon. “The volume of films being made outside the system has probably increased because of the ease of filmmaking and the immense passion”, Srinivasan told me. “Pebbles did change something; people just want to put together their money and do whatever it takes”. Either by coincidence or in efforts operating in silos, Tamil cinema witnessed a spate of independent films make a name for themselves in recent past. Varsha Bharath’s Bad Girl won the NETPAC award at International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025 and found its way to the theatres. This year, Semmalar Annam’s debut directorial Mayilaa world premiered in Rotterdam’s Bright Future section. In the Berlin International Film Festival, R Gowtham’s Members of the Problematic Family premiered as part of Forum. Closer home, Aravind Siva’s The Tablet played at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Sailesh Rathnakumar’s Selvi made its world premiere this month (October) in Busan International Film Festival. It’s unclear if these films will find distribution but the efforts chug along in the hope that indie cinema will build a future in Tamil.
Srinivasan feels that the team of Pebbles around Vinothraj did a lot of the grunt work to reach international film festivals. And that’s something lacking in the overall Tamil circuit. “Only now a lot of people are aware what’s world premiere, what’s international premiere or Asia premiere. They used to show films everywhere and then say they can give world premiere”, Srinivasan said. “In general, most independent filmmakers from the south especially aren’t aware of how to get into labs, how to apply for grants.” He also spoke about the quality of subtitles in Tamil independent films, often delegated to non-experts. “They are thinking in terms of making the film but not in presenting it to an international audience.”
AN UNFAMILIAR ECOSYSTEM
P.S. Vinothraj, the maker of Pebbles, mentions how it is easy to reach the audience when operating in the mainstream. “If one wants to make a commercial film, it’s enough to satisfy the hero and the producer, the film will reach the theatres.” That isn’t the case, he believes, when working outside the walls of commercial cinema, one must jump the hoops of various festivals’ stringent selection processes. Vinothraj says that aspiring filmmakers must lean into this as if it’s research material and study how arthouse operates around the world so that they can better navigate the system with their films. “It’s almost mandatory to attend local festivals, track and watch what’s shown in Cannes or Berlin. Filmmakers need to understand what co-production markets are, what labs do”. But do majority of indie filmmakers from Tamil Nadu have the means to reach for these things?
Gowtham echoes Ram’s point about independent filmmakers outside Tamil Nadu coming from a different economic class. According to them there’s a huge gulf between the two. “It’s what I gleaned from meeting filmmakers in Mumbai. Not in terms of language but as class difference”, Gowtham told me. “These are filmmakers with enormous exposure and day-to-day survival doesn’t seem to be on top of their minds.” According to him this puts people like him in a bind: how do we get into these story development labs? How do we apply for grants, how do we write a proposal? If we somehow hustle and do, how do we find the wherewithal to spend two years on something like that and survive?
If the outside world is a gamble, distribution within mainstream theatrical is its own beast. Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, a veteran in this space, says that this ecosystem writes the fate of such a movement. “There are a lot of middlemen between the making of the film and the audience. The ecosystem decides what gets made and what gets released. If you want to nurture an audience, then we must be making four to five Kottukkaalis a year”.
Even if a filmmaker gets past these challenges, the chances of landing a producer or funding for such films are dismal at present. Unlike in Europe and North America (or even Kerala) state funding is moot. This is not because there isn’t an audience. It’s simply not how the larger industry is operating now. “If you want a producer, you either need a hero face or at least a promise of a hero so that you can position a film,” Varsha Bharath told me. She feels people are looking at marketability in every department and it is projects that get made, not movies. “Story is secondary, writing and craft are secondary. Nobody really cares if the film even has a shelf life.” For Manimekalai, creative autonomy comes above all. “There is hesitation first because we are female filmmakers,” she said. “Then there is my reputation as an activist and vocal artist. But to me creative autonomy is paramount even if I am making a film in populist language”.
A LONELY ROAD
Gowtham and Semmalar echo these sentiments having produced their own features. As an actor Semmalar is acutely aware of this milieu. Only a handful of the indie films she’s acted in saw the light of day. She approached producers with a first draft of Mayilaa and while many liked the treatment, they all hesitated. She is not sure why. “Maybe because I am a debut filmmaker, maybe I am a woman, maybe because the story is women centric”. She admits that there was a certain foolhardiness in her attempt to find backers. “I did over 50 narrations. I slowly realized this is more difficult than I imagined.” As this began to affect her health, her parents saw her suffering and wanted to offer whatever they could. They contributed around 10-12 lakhs and even though she knew this wasn’t enough, she started production. After looking at her efforts and what it takes to make a film, her father called up relatives and friends to arrange funds so that Semmalar can finish filming.
Gowtham too produced Members of the Problematic Family under his own banner knowing fully well no producer would fund his script. He cites Japanese filmmaker and author Kazuhiro Soda’s ten commandments, specially the tenth which simply says, “Pay for the production yourself”. “After a point, I came to the realization that I can’t wait anymore and have to make this film”. Gowtham also talks about debt. “I am not someone with financial discipline, nor do I have a regular job. I have a lot of debt, and I am all in on this film as some sort of deliverance.”
In this fragmented environment, filmmakers like Ram and Gowtham are looking to form a collective, a community for solidarity and alternative means for screening. “A certain class of indie filmmakers try to get into bigger festivals. Filmmakers from difficult economic means are only looking to show their films to their communities. And we are creating alternative spaces for them”, Ram said. He and his friends formed the Art is War collective when Chennai International Film Festival demanded a censor certificate to consider his film (the cost for censor application was more than half of his film’s budget). They organized the first Nizhal Underground Film Festival in September for independent filmmakers from all over Tamil Nadu and hope to make it a yearly affair.
Srinivasan asks the bigger question. Most of these filmmakers baring Manimekalai have only made a couple of films. He would wait till they make four or five. “At some point after your first or second film, questions of sustainability begin to kick in, right? That is when working within the system will become more attractive.” For him, Vinothraj’s third film will be interesting considering the non-performance of Kottukkaali at the box office. There are only two pathways. Either go to international funding and co-production system through festivals and labs or make films within the existing mainstream distribution system. “And because no Tamil filmmaker has gone through the former, the only possible future I can see for them is getting absorbed into the mainstream.”
Aditya Shrikrishna is a freelance writer and film critic.
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