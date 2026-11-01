Why are there so few genuine Tamil indies?

Ramakaushalyan Ramakrishnan is a filmmaker from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu whose debut feature, Poem of the Wind, premiered at the 2024 Dharamshala International Film Festival. But that was not the plan. Not knowing how to distribute or screen it, Ram simply sent the film to various international film festivals. After no one responded, lacking a community to fall back on, he emailed the film to independent filmmakers all over India. It gained an inadvertent spotlight when one of those directors, Parth Saurabh (Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar), loved the film and responded. From Parth it went to curator-director Bina Paul, who liked the film enough to premiere it at Dharamshala. “Only after Parth got involved, I understood the system, the network of festivals and programming, and how to approach these things”, Ram told me.