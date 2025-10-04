Namita Devidayal's new book: Spirituality, with a side of artisanal coffee

Namita Devidayal’s new book bears the cryptic title Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads Without Giving up Coffee . Tangerine, it soon becomes apparent, is her preferred alternative to the ubiquitous “saffron", which has become “tainted" by association with Hindutva politics. The allusion to coffee becomes clear only much later, when Devidayal decides to draw a line to her spiritual quest. Contemplating the third stage of the Vedic ashram system, Vanaprastha—the forest stage—she declares: “I had no plans to head to the Himalayan foothills, where I wouldn’t last a day without my morning coffee, gluten-free bread and the comforting chatter of my besties."

If this comment sounds fatuous, it’s part of the cultivated pitch with which Devidayal begins her book. Tangerine is one part memoir and one part manual for the new-age spiritualist, or “the worldly renunciate," as she describes herself. The author, estranged from her husband and single mother to their son, decides to put her “biases on mute" and embrace herself as “an accidental spiritual archaeologist" in her middle years.

Since her son has flown the nest to study in the US, she can press pause and surrender herself to her calling—the study of “Hindu literature" (Devidayal’s words). But she is worried that her friends “would think I had turned right-wing or joined some creepy cult." Still, she finds a guru in Neema Majmudar, teacher of Advaita Vedanta and follower of Ramana Maharshi, who famously inducted The Beatles into Eastern mysticism.

So begins Devidayal’s spiritual education, through retreats and Sanskrit classes, meditation and yoga, moments of serendipity and epiphany. With a novitiate’s enthusiasm, she tries to break down complex ideas—the universal “Brahman" in Advaita philosophy, for instance—by summarising her guru’s lectures. But the explanations tend to be muddled. The “glass and self" analogy on page 20, for instance, is likely to send the ordinary reader spiralling.

A couple of pages after this confusing summary, Devidayal decides to connect science and faith by extrapolating truths from the scriptures. “We are all clay, mutable, and therefore capable of what psychologists call neuroplasticity: the human being’s inherent potential to transform into anything they wish to be," she writes. “A rogue bandit can become a saint; a warrior king could become a Buddhist monk."

Apart from the questionable definition of neuroplasticity, what’s the takeaway here? Advaita’s core philosophy rejects the caste system, but the unironic belief that anyone can become anything reads like bad self-help talk. It’s the artisanal coffee-drinking, gluten-free bread-eating spiritualist’s version of “You Do You." Don’t let inconveniences like the caste system and other inequalities hold you back.

View Full Image Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads Without Giving Up Coffee; Westland, 224 pages, ₹ 599

Such truisms keep piling on, usually laced with a smug high-mindedness that is the privilege of those who’ve never had to worry about material needs for a day: “...success is relative and performative, and everyone knows that ‘money can’t buy me love’," we are told, and “In a pulsating ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ world, isn’t simplicity the new luxury?" Devidayal has a tendency to couch such platitudes behind pronouns like “you", “me" and “everyone," but how about giving this gyan to someone living on the other end of the economic spectrum, who’s never had enough, let alone more, in life?

Elsewhere, Devidayal retells her mother-in-law’s story of Adi Shankaracharya’s encounter with Lord Shiva, who appeared before him disguised as a Chandal sweeper. Abhorred by the holy man as an impure being, Shiva drops his act to reprimand the Shankaracharya for his disgusting behaviour. Yes, it ends up being a sobering lesson in humility, but also, notably, it could only be delivered by a Hindu god. Such wisdom isn’t the purview of mortals of lesser castes.

By the same token, praising the universal appeal of the stories from the Ramayan, Devidayal mentions a Muslim shopkeeper in Chhattisgarh who “considers (it) a great honour" to play Ravana in his village’s Ramleela during the annual Dussehra festival. And that’s where the anecdote ends. Isn’t it interesting to find out more? What is this man’s motivation behind turning himself into the very antithesis of good during a Hindu celebration and be mock-destroyed by a righteous Hindu king, presumably played by another Hindu?

This lack of curiosity, perhaps due to her unquestioning adoration of the scriptures, plagues Devidayal’s writing. Caste and patriarchy make fleeting appearances, but mostly the prose is overwhelmed with moments of beady-eyed wonder and absurdly anachronistic statements. “I marvel at how this literature transcends authorship and ownership, especially in this era of self-promotion," she writes, commenting on the Upanishads and the Vedas, “Note to self: stay grounded."

That advice, unfortunately, takes a different meaning in the passage where she writes about the life of “a poor man called Aish Mohammed, who lives behind a garbage dump in the coastal town of Alibag where I had a home." Impressed by his knowledge of recycling and circular economy, Devidayal writes, “Aish turned rubbish into gold." She admits that people like him and his wife Aisha have been “rendered invisible" by “our twisted exploitative world… even though they deliver a critical service." In the same breath, she concludes, “There was a matter-of-fact approach to their craft. They seemed to know that everything in the universe serves some purpose."

None of this stoic acceptance comes from the mouth of the people who live among squalor and waste. Would they, given half a chance, opt for another life? We don’t know because their interlocutor has already decided what they know and feel. The outcome of this encounter is summed up by Devidayal in three unironic words: “I discovered composting." It’s a penny drop moment for the visitor from Mumbai as she starts composting her “vegetable waste using an earthen pot" and the balcony of her second home in Alibag becomes “an experimental lab for reincarnation."

In Devidayal’s private scheme of things, gleaned from her reading of the scriptures, “The self is the only space where change takes place." As she writes towards the end of the book, “I am trying to observe without judgement," which must be a tough act in a world where children are being starved to death and hate crimes continue to proliferate. But Devidayal begs to differ.

“Neutrality can be an enormous superpower, for it enables you to interact with what is, not what should be or could be, neither forcing nor manipulating an outcome," she says. “It has not made me passive. In fact, it has made me more actively engaged, as mother, friend, journalist, citizen, but with quiet detachment, knowing that everything is happening as it is meant to, authored by a force well beyond me." At the end of its solipsistic quest, the book leaves the reader with this strange piece of advice: don’t worry about taking action because everything is anyway “authored by a force" beyond you. Instead focus on having your proverbial cake (or gluten-free bread) and eating it too (i.e become a “worldly renunciate"), and carry on.

There are compelling reasons for an author to write a book, and equally strong reasons for them to not publish every book they write. After two excellent non-fiction books on music, her real strength, Devidayal should have better heeded her son’s advice, which she quotes in the book. “Mom, why can’t you live this teaching quietly instead of preaching about it!"