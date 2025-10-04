Namita Devidayal's new book: Spirituality, with a side of artisanal coffee

“Neutrality can be an enormous superpower, for it enables you to interact with what is, not what should be or could be, neither forcing nor manipulating an outcome," she says. “It has not made me passive. In fact, it has made me more actively engaged, as mother, friend, journalist, citizen, but with quiet detachment, knowing that everything is happening as it is meant to, authored by a force well beyond me." At the end of its solipsistic quest, the book leaves the reader with this strange piece of advice: don’t worry about taking action because everything is anyway “authored by a force" beyond you. Instead focus on having your proverbial cake (or gluten-free bread) and eating it too (i.e become a “worldly renunciate"), and carry on.