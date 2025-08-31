Exploring 'Taqiya Qalaam': Art that lives in our spaces

The exhibition area at the Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Delhi, has transformed into a warm and playful living space. Segmented into rooms such as a study, children’s corner and master bedroom, the setting is reminiscent of home. Within this space, you can engage with works of 18 artists, including Arshi Irshad Ahmad zai, Indu Antony, Chitra Ganesh, Yogesh Ramkrishna, Moonis Ijlal and Sunil Gupta. The idea is to steer clear of the conventional white cube space and showcase how art can inhabit lived spaces and coexist with everyday routines and objects. This novel display, Taqiya Qalaam, has been curated by Priyanshi S. and designed by Amrita Guha and Joya Nandurdikar of Untitled Designs, a multidisciplinary design practice.

The show is part of the eighth edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week, a collaboration of six galleries—Latitude 28, Shrine Empire, Gallery Espace, Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320 and Vadehra Art Gallery— to spotlight shifts in South Asian contemporary art in terms of themes, materiality and mediums. The event, which is an annual fixture in the Capital’s art calendar, also includes a “Sculpture Show" in the Main Building of Bikaner House, featuring works by 15 artists, and micro exhibitions by the participating galleries at the Centre for Contemporary Art.

Taqiya Qalaam is in sync with Priyanshi’s larger practice to “make art entertaining, open up access and create innovative exhibition structures" that engage contemporary audiences. The exhibition draws from the phrase taqiya qalaam, or “word on the street" in Hindustani, which is part of everyday parlance. It explores “the effects, and affects of language, and words from different sources and contexts on our understanding of reality, and truth," states the curatorial note.

According to the Delhi-based curator, the show has roots in the way words are often used/misused in the construction of ideas around something as basic as our identity to something as grand as our vision for an ideal society. “The concept of what a taqiya qalaam is and how it comes into being is slightly complex. Some phrases organically acquire that status. However, we have also seen examples in history that the state implants certain words in social consciousness to create taqiya qalaam," says Priyanshi, who is also an art adviser and founder, Indian Art Market, an initiative that connects the art ecosystem with tier 2 cities and beyond.