Tarun Balani turns inherited memories into an evocative album

How do you mourn a person you’ve never met? How do you process the bone-deep longing for an ancestral homeland you’ve never visited? New Delhi jazz drummer and composer Tarun Balani confronts these questions head-on in his new album Kadahin Milandaasin, an evocative and elegiac exploration of identity, displacement and the collective grief of a community in permanent exile.

The album is inspired by the musician’s inherited memories of his grandfather Khialdas Suratram Balani, a writer, painter and photographer who migrated from his home in Naushahro Feroze in Sindh to the refugee colony in Lajpat Nagar in 1952, in the wake of India’s Partition. Balani never met his grandfather, who passed away aged just 40 in 1970. Growing up, he didn’t hear a lot of stories about him either—the grief was too raw.

Instead, Balani came to know his ancestor through the latter’s paintings and photographs in the family home, and an old Yashika 635 box camera that he’d sneak out of his father’s cupboard and play with as a young child. Those hours spent gazing into his grandfather’s modernist paintings, or play-acting as a film-maker with his camera, would end up being a major influence on Balani’s artistic worldview, and his self-conception as a “sonic story-teller".

“I feel like this album has been brewing for years, because my first solo album [2012’s Sacred World] also featured my grandfather’s photography," says Balani, speaking over Zoom from his home in Lajpat Nagar, one of his grandfather’s paintings occupying pride of place on the wall behind him. “But back then I wasn’t really thinking of my Sindhi heritage. With this record, the story of my grandfather’s migration from Sindh to Delhi became a lens through which I could explore my Sindhi identity."

These questions of identity were first sparked by a conversation Balani had with his German record label, as he was struggling to find a booking agency for Europe. Balani has always been hard to pin down musically. He’s a jazz-inspired musician from New Delhi, performing with a multicultural ensemble based in New York—trumpeter Adam O’Farrill has Puerto Rican roots, guitarist Olli Hirvonen hails from Finland, while pianist Sharik Hasan is originally from Bengaluru. His musical output ranges from contemporary jazz to improvisational synth-led electronica.

“Everybody would tell us that they love my music, but that they can’t place me," he remembers. “It was almost like they were having an identity crisis, and weren’t able to understand me. But I’m actually very comfortable in my skin. So I just felt like it was time for me to make a bold statement about my identity, and my ancestral lineage."