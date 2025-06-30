Tarun Balani turns inherited memories into an evocative album

Last February, Balani shared this idea for a new album with his father, who in turn gave him two black-and-white photographs—one of his grandfather and another of his grandparents. Those two images now appear on the front and back cover of Kadahin Milandaasin. Balani dove into his grandfather’s archive, sifting through photographs, paintings, letters and manuscripts for inspiration. He also spoke to family members about how they—and other Sindhi families—experienced and dealt with the trauma of Partition, addressed most poignantly on album opener Lajpat Nagar Sometimes.