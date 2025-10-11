Taylor Swift's ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ only offers lacklustre mediocrity

Similarly, Eldest Daughter’s complaints about online inauthenticity—“every joke's just trolling and memes/ Sad as it seems, apathy is hot"—come across as trite and clunky, a decade past their sell-by date. CANCELLED! is another low point, as Swift once again re-litigates her 2015 feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and moans about the “masked crusaders" who apparently tried to cancel her *checks notes* nine years ago. The prickliness is bad enough, but it’s also woefully out of touch to grandstand about ‘cancel culture’ at a time when so many fellow Americans are facing much worse threats to their reputations and freedom of speech for just speaking their minds.