The returning ‘Ted Lasso’ feels like too much of a retread

We certainly need a truly great show about sportswomen. This one doesn’t seem to be it, though. This may be because Lasso and his crew are—at least currently—barking up the wrong tree. Sure, women need as many lessons in positivity and sporting spirit as their male counterparts, but the problem with women’s sport is less about the effort on the field and more about the empty seats. The show does talk about it, but maybe that’s the battle Lasso himself needs to fight in some way. Perhaps he eventually will.