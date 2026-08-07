The returning ‘Ted Lasso’ feels like too much of a retread

Shimit Amin’s memorable 2007 film—currently streaming on Netflix—starred Shah Rukh Khan as a hockey coach leading a ragtag and underfunded team of female athletes to glory. Apple TV’s smash hit Ted Lasso had said goodbye to its viewers after a bloated third season three years ago, but the relentlessly cheerful biscuit-baking coach is back for a fourth go-round, this time coaching a women’s soccer team. This is a fine idea, using a super-popular television show and ceding the stage to women, but Ted Lasso tragically feels too much like a retread.