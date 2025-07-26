Teens rediscover ancient connections to nature through origin stories

One of the most touching stories comes from the Gadaba people, a subgroup of the Munda tribe, who live in Koraput, Odisha. It tells the origin of the unique kerang sari that the women of the tribe weave to protect their people from tiger attacks. The legend talks about a baby adopted by a pair of tigers after being stricken by remorse at having killed her parents. They raise her as one of their own, teaching her the skills of hunting and navigating the forest like a tiger. That is until she decides to hunt on her own and ends up being captured by villagers. Though, over time, she learns to adapt to this new way of life, she never forgets her adopted tiger parents. One day as she walks through the forest, she comes across the kerang tree. She extracts fibres to weave a kerang garb, which looks like the hide of a tiger. As she drapes it, she feels a deep sense of calm. Today, this handwoven fabric is fast going extinct, though efforts to revive it are ongoing through cultural organisations like the Kerang Fabric Project. This origin story is also one of the evolution of camouflage and ways of survival.