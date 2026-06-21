10 summer reads for kids: From ecoquests, FIFA guides and comic books to prehistoric adventures and animal uprisings

While growing up, summer was synonymous with story time. Every June, it would become too hot to play outside, and holidays would stretch on endlessly. Friends would be away visiting their grandparents. Books ended up becoming my best pals. Even after racing through a pile of mysteries and classics, my appetite for stories would not be satiated. So, in the evening, I would go from one member of the family to another demanding stories. And finally at night, when the house quietened, I would curl up with this collection of acquired tales. Stories of adventure, horror and valour would replay in my mind. I would take a character from here, a setting from there, temper it with a scene from a book that I had read, and knit together my own little tale.
Today, even with all the digital content available to us, there is something comforting about curling up with a book or just hearing stories from someone close to us. If we were only to stop and listen, we would hear summer beckoning us to slow down and match its languid pace. And books are a perfect way to pause, reflect and reset. So, whether you are back to school or enjoying the last few weeks of the vacation, make some time for stories—both old and new.
Survival Show by Juno Dawson (young adults): The book taps into pressures of modern-day reality TV shows, which seem alluring to adolescents, who don’t really understand the superficiality and brutal competition underlying it all. Dawson has spun all of this into a thriller, centred around a young girl, Taryn Beck, whose brother needs vital medication. As the family is not financially well-off, the talented singer secretly enters Starmaker, one of the most popular music reality shows in the world. Things take a dark turn as Taryn realises that the contestants’ very existence is eliminated.
Wolf Mountain by Alice Roberts (9+ years): This sequel to Wolf Road is perfect for those who love richly detailed stories. The author draws on her own experience as an archaeologist to set the story in a prehistoric landscape. The protagonist, Tuuli, along with the wolf cub, Lupa, set across the Tundra to find the family of Andar, the friend she has lost. This story of friendship and survival reaches out to modern-day readers from across centuries.
Amelia Rules: The Whole World’s Crazy by Jimmy Gownley (9-12 years): This one is funny, heartwarming and poignant, all rolled into one. The comic book makes complex topics such as single parenthood and dealing with bullies accessible to young readers. Amelia and her mom move in with her Aunt Tanner after her parents’ divorce. The book casts an interesting lens on what is considered normal by society. Amelia hangs out with those considered “misfits”, such as Pajamaman, a child who neither speaks nor changes out of his pyjamas. Those considered normal by the neighbourhood are actually bullies in disguise. Underneath the humour, the comic book is a rather perceptive take on society and the stereotypes that it propagates.
Travelling Treasures 2.0 by Mala Kumar (10+ years): This is an alphabetic list of 75 incredible things India gave to the world, ranging from amla, bindi and calico to carrom, dentistry, polo and weights. There are, of course, some obvious mentions like zero and yoga, but certain chapters grab your attention. Take, for instance, recipes of shampoo from the Indus Valley Civilisation or the many uses of jackfruit not just in cuisine but in architecture as well.
Ahimsa: 100 reflections on the Harappan Civilization by Devdutt Pattanaik (12+ years): This is a book my daughter and I are currently reading together. The initial chapters, which try to interpret the seals, are particularly interesting. In the section on fantastic beasts, Pattanaik analyses clay tablets with visuals of bull-men, tiger-goddesses, unicorns with bovine bodies and composite of seven beasts. The visuals act as gateways to understanding governance, trade and mythology in Harappa. I watched a video by the author recently about the Pashupati seal and found his take on the “symbols as emojis” quite fascinating.
The Great Nicobar Journey written and illustrated by Tansy Troy (10+ years): This epic eco-quest sees an uprising of the animals of the Great Nicobar as their home comes under threat from human greed. This deeply relevant story offers an introduction to the rich biodiversity of the islands through characters such as the Nicobar Treeshrew, Nicobar Parakeet, long-tailed macaque, and more. The animals journey to Delhi to save their homes and en route meet other endangered animals such as pangolins, and find unlikely allies in the youth and indigenous communities. They all rise in one voice to save natural ecosystems.
Noni and Paati Make a Dosa by Nisha Ravindranath, illustrated by Maithili Panikar (5+ years): This one took me down memory lane—of badgering my grandfather for a bedtime tale, and of bursting into giggles as he would erupt in loud snores in the middle of narrating an adventure. This one is for the child in all of us. It’s set in the middle of the night when Noni can’t sleep without a bedtime story. She reaches out to her Paati, who launches into a delicious tale that the two will remember for a long time.
Get Hooked to Pets (5+ years): This engaging book features bite-sized stories by authors including Anushka Ravishankar, Arundhati Venkatesh, Bijal Vachharajani and Menaka Raman with vivid illustrations by Rajiv Eipe, Priya Kuriyan and others. Young readers are treated to serendipitous encounters with animals, which turn into long-term bonds for the protagonists. There is the story of Jasbir, a young boy who wanted a pet and not a sibling. Things take a different turn when a buffalo walks into his life and refuses to leave. Another must-read is the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Passepartout, a rescued tortoise, and the efforts of Shyam and Kannamma to find him.