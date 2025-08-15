The Freedom to Read: Books that must be on every young reader's list
Ten leading writers, illustrators, editors and publishers from the industry share their personal favourites—stories, poems, picture books that readers of all ages would enjoy and learn from
Lounge invited ten writers, illustrators, editors and publishers to tell us about a book that mattered to them. They may have read it growing up or discovered it as an adult but it is one they want every child to read.
RUN WILD, RUN FREE, RUN HOME
MANJULA PADMANABHAN
Where the Wild Things Are (1963)
Written & illustrated by Maurice Sendak
Max is naughty. He’s sent to bed without supper. So he runs off to where the Wild Things are. Has a grand time. When he tires of having fun, he returns to his room. And his supper “… is still hot." The drawings show us gloriously comic monsters. Fearsome horns, teeth and tails! Some have human feet, some have friendly eyes. The sublime twist of the tale is packed into those final words. Max is free to run AND free to return. No penalties either way. He enjoys his wildness thor oughly. But when he returns it’s because he wants to. To choose what you already have must surely be the happiest freedom of all.
Manjula Padmanabhan is an award-winning playwright, novelist, cartoonist and children’s book illustrator.
SUBMITTING TO THE STORY
OGIN NAYAM
What the Dark Sounds Like (2023)
By Aparna Kapur Illustrated by Krishna Bala Shenoi
I am a picture book maker and yet while growing up in Arunachal Pradesh, I had no idea or concept of a picture book. Tinkle came into my life only when I was in class V. My school library had age-inappropriate books like Tell Me Your Dreams by Sidney Sheldon. A class VII student should not be reading this. I got introduced to picture books very late in life, when I was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Bengaluru. Illustrator Canato Jimo became a mentor to me, and I came across the wonderful Owl Babies in the mini library that he has at his home. This 1992 book by Martin Waddell, with illustrations by Patrick Benson, was a revelation. If I had found Owl Babies early in life, my engagement with art would have started way sooner.
Another book, which I would highly recommend is OGD by Anushka Ravishankar. When I first acquired it, I thought that it was full of such fantastical nonsense that it would be easy to read. But I was wrong. The book poses quite a lovely challenge for kids and adults alike— you have to approach it with an open mind, turn down logic and submit yourself to the story. Another book in a similar vein is What the Dark Sounds Like. I bought the book for its illustrations and stayed on for the words. This sparsely written book says so much without trying too hard. The words put seeds in your head, and the ideas keep germinating. Take, for instance, the sentence: What does happiness smell like? It is such a lovely idea about the tiny little things that we overlook.
Ogin Nayam is a visual artist and picture book maker from Arunachal Pradesh.