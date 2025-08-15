The Freedom to Read: Books that must be on every young reader's list

Lounge invited ten writers, illustrators, editors and publishers to tell us about a book that mattered to them. They may have read it growing up or discovered it as an adult but it is one they want every child to read.

RUN WILD, RUN FREE, RUN HOME

MANJULA PADMANABHAN



Where the Wild Things Are (1963)

Written & illustrated by Maurice Sendak

Max is naughty. He’s sent to bed without supper. So he runs off to where the Wild Things are. Has a grand time. When he tires of having fun, he returns to his room. And his supper “… is still hot." The drawings show us gloriously comic monsters. Fearsome horns, teeth and tails! Some have human feet, some have friendly eyes. The sublime twist of the tale is packed into those final words. Max is free to run AND free to return. No penalties either way. He enjoys his wildness thor oughly. But when he returns it’s because he wants to. To choose what you already have must surely be the happiest freedom of all.

Manjula Padmanabhan is an award-winning playwright, novelist, cartoonist and children’s book illustrator.

SUBMITTING TO THE STORY

OGIN NAYAM

What the Dark Sounds Like (2023)

By Aparna Kapur Illustrated by Krishna Bala Shenoi

I am a picture book maker and yet while growing up in Arunachal Pradesh, I had no idea or concept of a picture book. Tinkle came into my life only when I was in class V. My school library had age-inappropriate books like Tell Me Your Dreams by Sidney Sheldon. A class VII student should not be reading this. I got introduced to picture books very late in life, when I was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Bengaluru. Illustrator Canato Jimo became a mentor to me, and I came across the wonderful Owl Babies in the mini library that he has at his home. This 1992 book by Martin Waddell, with illustrations by Patrick Benson, was a revelation. If I had found Owl Babies early in life, my engagement with art would have started way sooner.

Another book, which I would highly recommend is OGD by Anushka Ravishankar. When I first acquired it, I thought that it was full of such fantastical nonsense that it would be easy to read. But I was wrong. The book poses quite a lovely challenge for kids and adults alike— you have to approach it with an open mind, turn down logic and submit yourself to the story. Another book in a similar vein is What the Dark Sounds Like. I bought the book for its illustrations and stayed on for the words. This sparsely written book says so much without trying too hard. The words put seeds in your head, and the ideas keep germinating. Take, for instance, the sentence: What does happiness smell like? It is such a lovely idea about the tiny little things that we overlook.

Ogin Nayam is a visual artist and picture book maker from Arunachal Pradesh.

View Full Image Immerse yourself in a sea of fantastical worlds

BOOKS THAT BUILD WORLDS

STUTI AGARWAL

I Go Quiet (2019)

By David Ouimet

This is an exquisitely illustrated picture book, which I highly recommend for parents and kids alike. Authored by David Ouimet, the story is about an anxious, shy girl, who discovers possibilities for herself in the world of books and words. The book is about how she finds her voice and courage to speak out in a society that is isolationist and judgemental. I don’t see a lot of picture books taking on such complex themes. I feel I Go Quiet is a reminder to parents to accept their kids as they are and let them become their own person.

For slightly older kids, I would suggest Greenglass House by Kate Milford. I am a fantasy head and enjoy great world building. It is tough to find books with intricate worlds, which really do a great job of drawing you in, and Milford does it beautifully in this book. The winter setting adds to the intrigue. Another one is The Last Bear by Hannah Gold, for readers aged 8 and above, which is about a young child bring ing a polar bear back to Bear Island. It is about empathy, kindness and the fact that you are never too young to make a dif ference. The book also spotlights human-animal relationships and creates environmental aware ness. Each of these books will wean kids away from the screen and immerse them into these wonderful worlds.

Stuti Agarwal is an author of children’s and young adult fiction, including Daisies in the Wild and The Adventures of Young Kalam.

A WORLD WITH NINE KINDS OF PIE

APARNA KAPUR

Harold and the Purple Crayon (1955)

By Crockett Johnson

If there’s one book that represents the sort of freedom we need most in our lives right now, we couldn’t do much better than this simple masterpiece about a child and the world he builds with his purple crayon. Crockett Johnson was an outspoken, radical artist and his strong belief in the freedom of thought runs through Harold’s story. Harold’s self-made journey exemplifies the freedom to be curious and open-minded; the freedom of movement; of making mis takes and recovering from them; the freedom to lose one’s way and ask for directions. Most of all, readers can walk away with the freedom to imagine the sort of world they want to see—hopefully, it’ll be one that includes nine kinds of pie.

Aparna Kapur reads, writes and edits children’s books. Her latest novel is An Absence of Squirrels.

ENTERING MAGICAL WORLDS

PANKAJ SAIKIA

Haroun and the Sea of Stories (1990)

By Salman Rushdie

There are three books that meant a lot to me growing up. One is about Haroun—this book is significant as it is a story about stories, and how important they are to our lives. Haroun, in his magical journey, discovers that we are all made up of such stories, and that happy endings do come about—but to achieve those, we first need to embark on an adventure. Then there is Siyali Pale goi Ratanpur, or The Fox reaches Ratanpur in English, by Nabakanta Baruah. This is an Assamese classic and probably one of the best nonsensically sensible books ever written. Nothing makes sense and yet you will not be able to put it down till the last page. This book features fantastical tales of encounters between the protagonist Joon and bizarre characters. And then there is Persepolis, the graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, which is one of the best coming-of-age stories told in this format. I keep revisiting the book as I never tire out of Marjane’s childhood memories of the Iranian revolution and her journey of self-discovery.

Pankaj Saikia is an illustrator and children’s book author from Assam.

LIFE LESSONS FROM BOOKS

SHAHU PATOLE



Mother (1906)

By Maxim Gorky

It was after joining junior college in Osmanabad (now Dharasheev district) that I first came across books by Maxim Gorky and George Orwell, and titles such as Mother, My Universities, Nineteen Eighty-Four and Animal Farm left a huge impact on me. The library became my haven. Before that, when I was in boarding school in my village, Khamgaon, boxes of books would come to the classroom every week. They were mobile libraries of sorts, which featured popular books like Shyamchi Aai, an autobiography of socialist thinker and freedom fighter Pandurang Sadashiv Sane— Sane Guruji—which was later turned into a movie that won the first Presidential Award for best film in India. However, I could not relate to the book—I am not being critical of the book but its setting and culture was different from the one that I had grown up in.

But in junior college, when I read Mother and My Universities, they did not seem alien to me. They expanded my world view, and I could relate to the themes of social injustice. I also read Nineteen Eighty-Four and Animal Farm by Orwell alongside. A year later, in 1975 when the Emergency was declared, I felt that I had read about such events only recently, and they were unfurling in front of my eyes. I can still relate to these books, and recommend it to all teens and young adults, as the themes mentioned in them continue to stay relevant.

Shahu Patole is a retired government officer and author of books, including Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada.

Also Read | A new book documents the missing culinary habits of a community

THE MOTHER WHO MARCHED BRAVELY

RICHA JHA

Mother (2024)

By Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd, illustrated by Lokesh Khodke and Shefalee Jain, translated by Deeptha Achar

There is a point in Mother, written by academic, Dalit rights activist and political theorist Kancha Ilaiah, where the book’s already charged narrative takes on a viscerally terrifying, almost ominous tone. The author describes his mother’s fearless challenge to her brother (and, by extension, to the high caste Patels and Patwaris who “conspired to trample her right" at the Bonalu festival for stopping her from carrying the sacred bonum bottu (pot) on her head and leading the procession). Determined and armed with an almost other-worldly fervour, she marches on, balancing the bottu on her head. She belongs to the shepherd community, and therefore, not of a caste high enough to own the ritual. She threatens to break his bones and rip his intestines out if he dares to stop her. A more defiant and fiery set of words has not been associated with a mother in any of our homegrown picture books; words that not only challenge and subvert centuries of caste- and gender based oppression but also inspire her son to later take on championing the cause of the trampled-upon. In her ferocity is the seed of freedom that she sows, not just for herself but for her lot.

And then,

With the Bonam pot in her left hand

Throwing a curse with her right,

She demolished the Patel,

Shooed the brother away,

Pallu tied to the waist,

She marched across the maize fields

Ahead of all.

Richa Jha is a writer, editor and publisher of Pickle Yolk Books, an indie publishing house for children’s books in English

JOY IN SIMPLE THINGS

DEEPA BHASTHI

Ratnana Padagalu—Nagana Padagalu (2016)

By G.P. Rajarathnam

GP. Rajarathnam was best known for his children’s poems, although his writing career spanned literary criticism, essays, short stories and much else. Several generations of us grew up singing his songs, collected, most recently, as Ratnana Padagalu—Nagana Padagalu. I don’t remember reading his widely loved poems as much as listening to them on cassette tapes. The Kannada he used was colloquial, rooted in rural, everyday lives, and had none of the lofty, formal tone one found in adult literature of the time. Bannada tagadina tuttoori, kaasige kondanu Kasturi, is a personal favourite, about a boy called Kasturi who is very proud of his small trumpet and learns a lesson in humility by the end of the song. The poems are set in an older, now obsolete, world but the sense of innocence, about finding joy in simple things, are reminders even us adults could use today. I read them now and then, for a touch of nostalgia, sure, but more to appreciate just how many wonderful kinds of Kannadas there are in speech and text in Karnataka.

Deepa Bhasthi is a writer and translator based in Kodagu, Karnataka. She won the International Booker Prize 2025 for translating Heart Lamp: Selected Stories by Banu Mushtaq

Also Read | Banu Mushtaq’s recipe for Gobi Manchurian

FINDING YOUR OWN VOICE

SHOBHA VISWANATH

Sa Re Ga Ma Pakshi (2025)

Written & Illustrated by Rishi Sahany

Sa Re Ga Ma Pakshi is a wordless picture book where music takes flight as birds. The guru’s birds (notes) soar with grace, but the child’s small bird falters, falls, and is tucked back in until, through patience and practice, it finally takes wing. It circles oceans and forests, wraps the sky, and returns to stay. This story shows that free dom isn’t about doing anything you wish; it’s about find ing and keeping your own voice. When the little bird soars at last, it’s not just music in the air, it’s the quiet triumph of true independence.

Shobha Viswanath is a writer and publishing director of Karadi Tales.

RELIGION AS ENCHANTMENT, MYTHOLOGY AND LITERATURE

L. SOMI ROY

The Pilgrim’s Progress (1678)

By John Bunyan

I came across John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress in the school library one day. I did not know then it was the first novel in the English language, in 1678; and only vaguely that it was a Christian allegory. I got deeply immersed in the landscape of our hero Christian’s adventures. Even today when I feel down, I remember Christian crossing the Slough of Despond. Surely Bunyan would have been rather dismayed to learn that it was The Pilgrim’s Progress that opened my eyes to reli gion as enchantment, mythology and literature, and for ever inoculated me against religion as belief— quite the opposite of the good preacher man’s intent in writing his enduring classic.

That a book could be structured and told in different ways was impressed upon my young teenage mind by the two-volume All Men are Brothers, the translation by the wonderful Pearl S. Buck of the Ming Dynasty Chinese classic novel, Water Margin, written by Shi Nai’an in the mid-14th century. Oh, the rousing fights, the never-ending run from the gov ernment forces, the testing of loyalties, the betrayals, the brotherhood of the 108 outlaws offered thrill after thrill for this boy reader. And each chapter followed a hero, who was a minor character in the preceding one. What a way to keep the multiple heroes entering and exiting the ever-evolving narrative. Undoubtedly, a revisit would deepen my appreciation of these books. But these were some of the many, as I recall today, which sealed my love of reading with the wonder and enchantment of a child.

L. Somi Roy is a cultural conservationist, curator, translator and author of books such as And That is Why: Manipuri Myths Retold

Also Read | Animals that talk and other Manipuri legends