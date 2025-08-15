The Freedom to Read: Books that must be on every young reader's list

There is a point in Mother, written by academic, Dalit rights activist and political theorist Kancha Ilaiah, where the book’s already charged narrative takes on a viscerally terrifying, almost ominous tone. The author describes his mother’s fearless challenge to her brother (and, by extension, to the high caste Patels and Patwaris who “conspired to trample her right" at the Bonalu festival for stopping her from carrying the sacred bonum bottu (pot) on her head and leading the procession). Determined and armed with an almost other-worldly fervour, she marches on, balancing the bottu on her head. She belongs to the shepherd community, and therefore, not of a caste high enough to own the ritual. She threatens to break his bones and rip his intestines out if he dares to stop her. A more defiant and fiery set of words has not been associated with a mother in any of our homegrown picture books; words that not only challenge and subvert centuries of caste- and gender based oppression but also inspire her son to later take on championing the cause of the trampled-upon. In her ferocity is the seed of freedom that she sows, not just for herself but for her lot.