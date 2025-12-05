Serendipity was significant for returning to this ethos but within a contemporary context, and at a time when this kind of cross-pollination was not part of the mainstream cultural consciousness. It also situated the festival away from the conventional art hubs, and took it to Goa. Chandran, who has been associated with the arts for four decades, is excited by the blank slate that curators like her get to test new ideas. “The conversations start months in advance—unlike many other festivals—so that the artists also get time to respond to the spaces and concepts. The preparation is important. Some of the artists have never been exposed to a concept such as this. It becomes my responsibility as a curator to offer time, patience and room for dialogue," she says. The festival thus becomes a three-way interaction between the curator, artist and audience.