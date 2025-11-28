‘Tere Ishk Mein’ review: An angry, self-pitying slog

Thus begins a courtship that may be intended as roguishly charming but is really insane and alarming. Mukti offers the loutish Shankar a deal: she’ll let him hang around and try and win her heart while she studies him for her PhD and turns him into a peaceful guy. It’s a bizarre and heartless offer—though, of course, Shankar agrees. Even early on, you can sense the film setting Mukti up for a fall. The first significant humiliation is when she promises Shankar ‘fun’ if he refrains from beating up a random man outside college. Sure enough, she takes him to a hotel room and peels off her shirt. In a film full of unbelievable things, it’s hardest to imagine Delhi University incubating radical approaches to psychotherapy.