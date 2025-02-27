Bengal’s textile history enters the gallery space

It may have been light as air but in its heyday, the Bengal Muslin was a heavyweight whose popularity extended to Europe. Two garments from the Weavers Studio Resource Centre (WSRC) in Kolkata narrate this story. One is a jamdani angrakha woven with the royal coat of arms of Wajid Ali Shah, the last king of Awadh who was exiled to Kolkata in 1856. Likely to have been made in Tanda (near Faizabad, in modern-day Uttar Pradesh) or Dhaka (Bengal) in 1848, the gossamer weave softens the hard contours of the royal insignia.

The other is a muslin gown made in Dhaka in the 1830s and traded to Scotland. Its elaborately embroidered hem, ruched bodice and neckline and gently billowing sleeves may have been au courant then, but it would as easily find many takers among today’s vintage fashion connoisseurs. These two garments are among the exhibits at Textiles of Bengal: A Shared Legacy, an exhibition that opened in Kolkata on 30 January and will run till 31 March. Presented by WSRC in association with Kolkata Centre for Creativity and JSW Foundation, the exhibition will showcase the legacy of Bengal textiles across West Bengal and Bangladesh through four centuries.

Conservation efforts are led by Anupam Sah, while Mayank Mansingh Kaul serves as curator and Reha Sodhi helms the exhibition design. For Darshan Shah, founder of WSRC, a textile archive and documentation centre associated with the textiles label Weavers Studio, the exhibition is rooted in years of work across crafts clusters in Bengal and a decade-long effort to bring the stories of the region’s textiles into museums, research and documentation.

Also read: Designing a home that makes space for the humanity of the residents

In 2019, WSRC collaborated with National Museum, New Delhi, to host an exhibition on the Baluchar textiles of Bengal, known for their pictorial weaves that depicted mythological stories and scenes from daily life. The new exhibition marks the next step, narrating a bigger story of textiles from the region and showcasing lesser-known aspects of its handloom traditions. “Despite the fact that the region once clothed the world, there is comparatively little representation of Bengal at exhibitions and in museums," says Shah, who has engaged with artisans across crafts clusters in the state as well as in Bangladesh.