Bengal’s textile history enters the gallery space

One of the highlights of the exhibition is also its most understated gallery, showcasing cotton sarees and dhotis which rarely find representation in such spaces. Some of these include the begum bahar, sheer cotton drapes that women wore to soirees, or reversible sarees from Shantipur bearing two colourways on each side of the garment. Vintage saree borders bear varied motifs—from the royal emblem of the British empire and family inscriptions to angur lata (grape vines) and padma prajapati (lotus and butterflies). Many of these designs remain only in private collections and memories, such as that of actor and filmmaker Aparna Sen who spoke during the symposium, recalling her begumbahar sarees with wide borders. In spotlighting such stories, the exhibition hopes to do more than celebrate the past—the vision is to bring them back in style and enable policy changes for revival projects. “The curiosity for our project and its outcome will hopefully encourage many to share their heritage textiles and give us an opportunity to photograph and document these textiles," adds Shah, who is already working to recreate some of the textiles at Weavers Studio.