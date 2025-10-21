‘Thamma’ review: Vampire comedy is all teeth, no bite

In Maddock’s horror comedies, the men are inept and silly and the women competent and driven. This is a dynamic that’s worked since the golden age of screwball, and Thamma doesn’t mess with it. When Alok comes to, he finds he’s been taken in by Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a local woman hopelessly fascinated by him. He falls for her too, willfully ignoring signs of her otherworldliness. Though leaving the forest is forbidden by her betaal tribe, she follows him back to the city. There’s some teeth-gnashing comedy involving Alok’s dad (Paresh Rawal, not a good fit) before the film does the two things it must: have him realise she’s a vampire, and make him one as well.