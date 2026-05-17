‘That Man from Rio’: Belmondo, Brazil and Tintin

Belmondo will always be associated with Breathless, but it’s films like these that catch him in his element. “I really prefer making adventure movies like Rio to the intellectual movies of Alain Resnais or Alain Robbe-Grillet,” he said in an interview in 1964. A former boxer, he had a dancer’s grace and performed a lot of his own stunts. There’s a breathtaking section in That Man from Rio in which Adrien is being chased through a skeletal Brasilia (then under construction, used by de Broca to surreal effect). He ends up crossing between two high-rises by pulling himself across a steel wire. Rushes from the shoot show it’s the actor himself performing the stunt. This is the sum total of Belmondo, a supremely deft actor who also belongs with Buster Keaton, Jackie Chan and Tom Cruise as someone willing to risk it all for cinema.