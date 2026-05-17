‘That Man from Rio’: Belmondo, Brazil and Tintin

It began with Tintin. Hergé’s comic books about a globe-trotting journalist who keeps getting into scrapes was irresistible source material at a time when cinema’s latest attraction was splashy travelogue adventures. But Tintin was a big enough deal that Francophone filmmakers were wary of not doing it justice. Alain Resnais was attached to an adaptation; it’s fascinating to think what the director of Last Year at Marienbad (and a huge comics fan) would’ve done. But it never came to pass, and the project was offered to director Philippe de Broca, who decided against a straight adaptation and set out instead to make a film suffused with the spirit of Tintin.