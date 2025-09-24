‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ is Farah Khan for dummies
Incorrigible Bollywood fans should enjoy it, but Aryan Khan's series winks so much it can barely see straight
Back in 2007 when Farah Khan made Om Shanti Om, I had described the film as an award ceremony minus the awards: a series of in-jokes and celebrity-heavy sketches stitched around a reincarnation plot. Channelling entertainers like Manmohan Desai, Subhash Ghai and even Bimal Roy, Khan deftly and hilariously spun a reincarnation spoof that — thanks to the blinding wattage of its leading man Shah Rukh Khan — worked even as a straight romance. The moment that title track plays? Goosebumps.