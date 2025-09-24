‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ is Farah Khan for dummies

That is many episodes later. Meanwhile, that prescribed indulgence comes in handy during the lousy opening episode. The gags are feeble, the language is humourlessly crass, the characters not worth rooting for. (Would I have given up if I weren’t reviewing it? Yes, midway through episode one.) For me, the show kicked in only by episode 3 — either that, or my mind had given up and succumbed to the brainrot grammar of this slapdash satire. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is like the ‘BollyBlindsNGossip’ subreddit come to life, all rumours and snark and pointing at celebrities. As the show rolls on, it is clear that the metatext becomes more important than the text itself, that meme potential takes precedence over screenwriting and story. The blindness means more than the item.