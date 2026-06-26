What to watch this week: ‘The Bear’, ‘Human Vapor’ and more

‘The Bear’ returns for its final season, and a sci-fi classic gets a Yeon Sang-ho remake in ‘Human Vapor’

Team Lounge
Published26 Jun 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A scene from 'The Bear'.
A scene from 'The Bear'.

The Bear

The final season of the drama series will see Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) step away from the kitchen, while the others rally to make it a success. A last chance to spend time with the wonderful ensemble of White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and many others. (JioHotstar)

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Milly Alcock in 'Supergirl'.

Supergirl

Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl in the second film in the DC universe under James Gunn after last year’s Superman. Directed by Craig Gillespie and co-starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley and Jason Momoa. (In theatres)

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A still from '7 Piano Sketches'.

7 Piano Sketches

This absurdist short features American musician André 3000, formerly one half of rap duo Outkast, now a free-ranging solo artist. 7 Piano Sketches is his new EP; this accompanying film is directed by Graham Mason. (MUBI)

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A still from 'Human Vapor'.

Human Vapor

This new Japanese sci-fi series is a remake of the 1960 film The Human Vapor, by the great Ishirō Honda (the original Godzilla). It’s about a man who can transform into a gaseous state, and uses his powers to commit robberies. The showrunner is Korea’s Yeon Sang-ho, director of the modern zombie classic Train to Busan and the Netflix superhero film Psychokinesis. Directed by Shinzo Katayama and starring Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose, Kento Hayashi, Uta and Yutaka Takenouchi. (Netflix)

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HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘The Bear’, ‘Human Vapor’ and more
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