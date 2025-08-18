Lounge Loves: ‘The Beast Within’, fountain pens and more

An Elite Addition For seasoned connoisseurs of fountain pens, the Pilot Elite 95S may not come anywhere close to a Montblanc, Sailor or Pelikan, but it surely is a pocket-friendlier option if you are in the market for premium writing instruments. I have always had a soft corner for fountain pens, especially ones with hooded nibs, and the Pilot Elite 95S is every bit as stylish as a pen can be. It’s also incredibly slim and lightweight, just the right size to tuck it into a shirt pocket. You can post the cap to turn it into a full-size pen for ease of writing. It comes in two colour combinations—the black-and-gold version is a classic one, while the burgundy and ivory is more unique—and in different nib sizes. You can either use cartridges or the converter to fill it up with your favourite inks. At ₹13,000, it is not an impulsive buy, but one to cherish for a lifetime.

—Somak Ghoshal It’s All About Layering The Japanese drama Glass Heart (Netflix) might be schmaltzy but the fashion is on point. The story is about the elusive musician Naoki Fujitani (played by Takeru Satoh), who forms a four-member band. Takeru is draped in billowing trench coats, which, in keeping with his personality, look like shells he can disappear into. His persona transforms on stage, where he’s in floral shirts, sleeveless vests and striking accessories like chokers and earrings. Each character is styled differently; band manager Miyako Kai (Erika Karata) slays the double-denim look. But the scene stealer is Toya Shinzaki (Masaki Suda) of the rival band with his ear cuffs, layered chains, tattoos, spiked hair and nail art. He screams rock star.

—Nipa Charagi

A Portal to Other Worlds Of late, I seem to be enjoying animated series meant for kids a lot more than any of the gore and horror that seems to be reigning the OTT space. One such series, which I discovered recently, is Amphibia. It centres on three friends, Anne, Sasha and Marcy, who are magically transported to a world inhabited by anthropomorphic amphibians after opening a mysterious Calamity Box. They get caught up in a war between toads and frogs, and end up hopping between adventures and misadventures. The story has underlying subplots of transformation, friendship and coming-of-age. It’s a wonderful fantastical world to lose yourself for an hour or two daily.

—Avantika Bhuyan Delhi’s Underbelly When Lounge writer and former crime reporter Rudraneil Sengupta handed me a copy of his newest book, The Beast Within, I cringed quietly. Gritty police procedurals aren’t ever on my reading list, having briefly covered the municipal corporation as a reporter and seen the city’s underbelly IRL. If there’s murder afoot, I prefer the bodies to be elegantly discovered in libraries and the business of crime solving to be conducted over tea, maybe cocktails. I wasn’t wrong; Rudraneil’s book is every bit as bleak as it promises to be, and with every page, it gets bleaker, but then, there’s a moment when your resistance melts and you can’t help but marvel at the language, at the plot and dialogue, at his deep research and his understanding of the people and the systems humming beneath what we see of Delhi. Put it on your reading list.

